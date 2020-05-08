It was my loss that Reidsville’s J.T. Doss (that’s his full name) passed away about the time I started writing veterans’ stories in 2007.
Captured by the Japanese at Corregidor and imprisoned in the Philippines, he survived the Bataan Death March, a 62-day hell-ship voyage to Japan, endured Japan’s most heinous prison camps, and came home to write about it.
Personal notes about his POW experiences are so powerful, inclusive and salient that I thought he had been helped by Google and the internet. That is, until I saw the date of his write-up for the Allied War Crimes Tribunals — Aug. 12, 1946.
Google and the internet could have been helped by Cpl. J.T. Doss, B Company, 803rd Engineer Battalion (aviation).
Maybe Nellie Williams Doss encouraged him to write — they were married in May, 1946. He was 25, she was 19. Two children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren graced their union.
Doss had an older brother, Paul, and five sisters: Elsie, Hilda, Ruby, Olivia and Betsy. Betsy was named after Margaret “Betsy” Penn, the owner of Chinqua Penn Plantation, where J.T. Doss occasionally worked in the gardens.
Entering the Army Air Corps well before the war started, Doss reached the Philippines in October 1941. The Japanese attacked the Philippines concurrent with their attack on Pearl Harbor.
At the time, Doss’ engineers were constructing Del Carmen Air Base, an auxiliary landing field near Clark Field, on the island of Luzon. He was a bulldozer operator. Construction continued briefly after the attack, but Japanese forces finally forced the engineers to fight as infantrymen while retreating to Bataan. He was captured April 9, 1942.
On April 10, Doss joined the march, along with 66,000 Filipinos and 10,000 other American POWs. While thousands perished along the way, he survived the 66-mile journey to Camp O’Donnell. About 30 days later, he was moved to Cabanatuan POW Camp, where he joined 3,000 American POWs.
According to his notes, “I worked on a farm 12 hours a day. None of us had any clothes or shoes by now. We were placed in squads of 10 men each — if one escaped, the other nine were shot — this happened quite frequently.”
A year later, Doss was hospitalized at Bilibid POW Camp for several months, then moved back to Cabanatuan. In June, 1944, Doss was issued a Japanese soldier’s uniform and loaded with over a thousand other American POWs aboard a Japanese freighter, bound for Japan.
It appears the freighter originally sailed on July 4, 1944. Doss made no notes regarding an Independence Day celebration.
The 1,400-mile voyage from Manila to Japan took the ill-fated ship 62 days. Continuous mechanical problems caused a return to Manila and intermittent stops for repair at Formosa and Okinawa. The POWs were held in the suffocating holds of the ship except for the 10 days they were forced to load salt at Formosa.
Quoting from his notes, Doss and his shipmates were sent to Fukuoka #1, the most infamous of Japanese POW camps; “The treatment given us here was worse than at any other place. We worked two shifts of 12-hours each in the coal mines. The beatings were harder and more often.”
The War Crimes Tribunals took particular note of Fukuoka’s heinous mistreatment of POWs. Among the charges were vivisection surgeries and cannibalism.
Doss was liberated in September 1945, after almost a year in the Japanese coal mines. He returned to the United States aboard a hospital ship and was hospitalized in North Carolina for several months.
Attempts to re-enter the labor market after three years and five months as a POW did not work well. Residual health issues, including the loss of one eye, left him physically disabled.
The Doss family were active members of Wolf Island Primitive Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and trustee. Doss’ only brother, Paul, also served in World War II. His only son, Jack “Tony” Doss, served in Vietnam.
Nellie Doss worked for American Tobacco Company, leaving J.T. Doss to care for their two children. According to his daughter, Sharon Doss Denny, “His health wasn’t the best, but Daddy enjoyed golf — even enough to take his daughter along. I was fascinated with those ball-cleaner machines. His buddies claimed Daddy’s golf balls were always the cleanest!”
The Doss family is honoring J.T. Doss with a memorial plaque in the Carolina Field of Honor on Memorial Day. To them, he will never be forgotten. Hopefully, viewers of his plaque will remember him as well — and remember that freedom isn’t free.
