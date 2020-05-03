The Reidsville Senior High School community is hosting a series of Senior Surprises to honor the class of 2020 that have missed a significant portion of their final year of high school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reidsville Principal Ann Mitchell, Rams Athletics Director Joe Walker, RHS Counselor Shannon Hazelwood, as well as a dedicated group of parents, came together to come up with ways to show support to the class of 2020 that have missed so many milestones that virtually every class before them took for granted.
Since schools have been closed since mid-March, and now have officially been closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year, students missed out on spring sports, prom and being able to spend time with friends they’ve known the majority of their lives.
The first of several planned events to honor the class of 2020 came on April 24. In the Senior Surprise, Reidsville alumni and former NFL veteran Jerome Simpson, who owns JSimpso’s Custom Apparel, created 170 signs for the families of RHS seniors to put in their yards or windows showing support to the class of 2020.
The sign reads — “Proud Home of a Reidsville Rams 2020 Graduate #Trust The Process.” #Trust The Process is a mantra all of the RHS sports programs adopted after former head basketball coach Curtis Pass died last summer.
In addition, school officials were able to project the Reidsville Rams logo on the outside of the auditorium honoring the seniors.
The event started at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. The significance of the odd 8:20 p.m. start time is that represents 20:20 military time.
“I have a son that’s a junior — and he and his classmates are all kind of bummed out because they have missed so much, so I started looking on some of my school blogs and trying to get some ideas of what other schools are doing for their seniors,” Hazelwood said. “I brought it up at our leadership meeting that I would like to do something on Friday nights for our seniors.
“With these events, the seniors and their families can drive-through and let them know they are special and we do miss them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.