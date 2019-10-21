Randolph Community College is offering a new Leadership Series, led by Michael Marcus and starting at the end of this month.
Marcus served as vice president, learning and talent development for BJs Wholesale Club before relocating to North Carolina in 2018.
The first session, “Management Fundamentals,” gives attendees practical skills. The session is Tuesdays, Oct. 29-Nov. 26, from 1:30-5 p.m. (#72038) or from 6-9:30 p.m. (#72050) in room 103 of the Continuing Education & Industrial Center on the Asheboro Campus. The cost is $70.
The second session, “Leadership Effectiveness,” focuses on the challenges leaders face every day on the job and offers solutions to help attendees fully achieve their potential. The session is Tuesdays, Jan. 21-March 3, from 1:30-5 p.m. (#72059) or 6-9:30 p.m. (#72058) in room 107 of the CEIC. The cost is $70.
For information or to register for either of these courses, call 336-633-0268.
