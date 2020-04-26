WENTWORTH
When members of the North Star Quilters met March 23, they knew the governor’s “stay-at-home” order was going into effect at 5 p.m. that day.
Normally, they meet every Monday and Thursday and they knew this was the last time they could be together for a while. It also was the last day they worked on quilts.
Almost immediately they learned of the shortage of protective face masks and, although they no longer could meet as a group, members switched their efforts to their homes in helping fill that need.
Linda Hill, who organized the group three years ago, went online and researched patterns for the two styles they are now making. During the coronavirus pandemic, health experts have advised residents to wear a cloth mask if they need to be in public places.
“I just put all my quilts and things I was working on in a box,” Hill said about her new focus. So did the other members. Initially, the group was making the masks for Hospice, but soon they found other essential businesses needed them.
Lisa King, a member of the group that meets the third Saturday of each month, works at the Reidsville Police Department. She realized they were having trouble finding enough masks for the officers and other personnel.
Since then, King has spent most of the time she is away from work sewing face masks for her fellow employees.
“The department is thankful for the hand-made masks from Rockingham County Cooperative Extension North Star quilting group,” Chief Robert A. Hassell said last week. “The department has a limited supply of N95 masks and their donations allow our officers and staff to wear the donated masks or a universal manufactured mask when interacting with the public.”
He noted using the masks made by King and her friends allows the personnel to save the N95 masks for calls where a higher level of mask protection is needed. He asked King if she could provide enough for two for each staff member. Once she met that goal, King began distributing masks to other people who did not have one.
Hill said she gets up in the morning, eats breakfast and “I start sewing and sew until late in the evening.” She hasn’t kept count on how many she has made.
When JoAnn’s of Martinsville, Va., learned of the project, they donated elastic, fabric and thread to help the group get started. However, members have been using their own materials since that time.
However, the members soon ran into a construction problem — the lack of elastic. They were going through 50 packs of elastic quickly and could not find more since people throughout the country have been making masks and were purchasing more than usual amounts of elastic.
Then, member Austin Scarlett called, saying he had found a supplier and sent Hill a 300-yard spool.
“If it had not been for Austin, we could not have made the masks that we have,” Hill said.
She noted that members carry the masks with them whenever they go out “and if we see somebody without a mask, we offer them one” at no charge.
When a Food Lion cashier commented on the masks Hill and her husband, David, were wearing, Linda said she made them at no charge for anyone who needed one. Since they had given away the last one, Hill went home and returned to the store with two masks — one for the cashier and one for the bagger.
“That is what we are here for as Christians,” Hill said. “We are here to help people and do whatever we can to make life easier for them.”
