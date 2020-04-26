The residents and staff of Friends Homes West on West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro are working to prevent the COVID-19 virus from invading their campus. To date, no one there has been infected with the dreaded virus.
“Here at Friends Homes, we have been blessed to have our 630 residents and 400 employees embrace strict guidelines to protect ourselves from the virus.” said Arnie Thompson, the assisted living community’s executive director.
Some of the guidelines include social distancing in which residents are not to gather for group activities, including playing cards or board games, exercising together or watching livestreamed events.
“This virus doesn’t care who you are, why you’ve gathered, what you’ve touched or why. It is contagious and is spread by humans being in close contact with one another,” said Donna Sprinkle, the associate executive director at Friends Homes’ west campus. “The virus is transmitted by droplets from a cough, sneeze, talking or singing.”.
Thus, no Friends Homes West, or FHW, choir for now, no gathering for Sunday evening worship or vespers in the recently redecorated living room. No family visits inside FHW, and no eating together in the large dining room. Meals are delivered to each resident’s apartment. A menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner is given out each day.
In early April, resident Rod Jackson sent out a form asking if residents were interested in volunteering to make masks for FHW’s staff members and residents. Jackson called for a preliminary meeting to get things started and asked for a volunteer with organizational skills to head the team.
Emily Herman volunteered to head the group. Herman worked at UNCG for 27 years, eventually becoming the executive assistant to the vice chancellor of information technology. Her husband, Harvey, was a chemistry professor at UNCG.
The Hermans have lived at FHW for four years and have had several volunteer leadership positions.
“When we came here, we had a choice of seven apartments. Now, there is a waiting list for an apartment. Since we’ve been here, there have been many changes, such as the entire complex was refreshed and plans are in place for expansion, and there will be more opportunities for exercise,” Harvey said.
Fabric was donated and a simple design was used for making the masks. This included a double-layered rectangle of fabric with three pleats and elastic to go over the ears. Volunteers made 111 masks for staff members and then 144 for residents.
Because the volunteers couldn’t work together, Emily made up packets of fabric and elastic to make five or 10 masks and dropped them off to volunteers. When sewers finished a packet, they dropped it off and got more materials. Making the masks was a challenging job, but enjoyable for the participants.
Ruth Edwards cut fabric and loaned her old sewing machine to Emily. The 97-year-old was a “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II and said making the masks brought back memories of that time.
“Now, we must look for the silver lining, knowing that this pandemic will pass and that life will eventually be back to normal,” Edwards said.
Other workers on the cutting team were Mary Ann Hogewood, Frank and Sandra LoNano, and Karlyn Shankland, who was an elementary school teacher for 36 years.
The mask sewers included Marguerite Coyle, Faith Fisher, Jeanette Gibbs, Carol Gillespie, Emily Herman, Joanne Koehler, Carol MackKenzie, Ann Miller, Anne Russell and Erica Rutishauser.
In addition to making masks, Amy Charbonneau, FHW’s life enrichment coordinator, implemented a “bored board” for individual activities and fun things to do to relieve the boredom felt by spending so much time alone and inside. Charbonneau organized a spring photo contest of flowers in the FHW gardens.
Sprinkle said, “We feel blessed to have the equipment and systems to have engagement opportunities through our Facebook page and virtual communication app and through our tablet devices for residents in nursing and assisted living to communicate with loved ones. We continue with our preparations to stay safe from COVID-19, and we are very grateful that to date, we have not had any cases or suspected cases of the virus.”
Thompson added, “We continue to adapt as an organization and stand united until we come out on the other side of this pandemic.”
