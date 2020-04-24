Go out, go out I beg of you
And taste the beauty of the wild.
Behold the miracle of the earth
With all the wonder of a child.
— Edna Jaques
As our confinement continues, it is a good time for noticing the little things in life — families walking together and obviously having a good time, neighbors greeting one another even if they haven’t met before, grocery and pharmacy employees with smiles on their faces as they bravely face unknown shoppers, the mail carrier waving when dropping off the mail, emails arriving regularly from friends and family. Perfect subjects for a Norman Rockwell painting.
It is a good time for reconnecting with people in an empathetic way, each understanding the grim immediate future lurking beneath the sunny days and pleasantries. We are a strong country with a long history of pulling together and getting tough jobs done, and we are privileged to see this happening again. Remember this as things get worse, and continue to support one another even in small ways. Every little thing we do for others helps.
After closets are cleaned out, papers organized and long put off minor household repairs made, we can still spend time outdoors. There seems to be something new to see every day and a couple of things recently discovered are especially delightful.
Long a fan of shagbark hickory trees, I just discovered that they have “flowers.” Well, maybe not in the traditional sense, but when seen at the right time, as the leaf buds break open and the bud scales fold back, looking like flowers. The “petals” are deep orangey-pink and yellow and the emerging leaves sprout from the center, like large anthers.
If they have finished “blooming” by the time you read this, a shagbark hickory tree in full bloom is definitely worth putting on your watchlist for next year.
Shagbark hickories aren’t the only flora displaying unusual colors in early spring.
Red maple (Acer rubrum) is an early bloomer, sometimes opening their scarlet witchhazel-like flowers when snow is still around. Following the flowers are the “fruits,” small red samaras, the winged seeds carried by the wind far from the parent tree. They cover the ground now, and when you see one, you know a red maple is in the area.
Striped maple (Acer pensylvanicum) has bud scales similar to the hickory, though not quite as spectacular. They too are pink-orange and expand as the leaves grow within. The bud bursts open from the pressure of the expanding leaves, finally opening for the leaves to unfurl.
Hawkweed, those pesky invasive plants with flowers that look like, and multiply like, dandelions have a rosette of leaves spread on the ground and with heavy purple veining this time of year. As summers approaches, much of the color will be gone. Anthocyanins are responsible for the red-purple color in many leaves. It is thought that the anthocyanins protect the leaves from damaging ultraviolet rays of the sun. As the sun warms, chlorophyll will replace most of the anthocyanins, allowing the plant to produce the sugars needed for growth.
Southern adder’s tongue (Ophioglossom vulgatum) is up and their fertile fronds developing. This is a fern that looks nothing like a fern. It has a single green, oval shaped leaf no more than 6 inches tall with a single spore-bearing spike growing from its base. That fertile spike produces spores, as do other ferns, instead of seeds. With proper moisture, the spores develop into a gametophyte (the second stage of a fern) and next year will evolve into a new fern.
Our backyard has a creek running through it. Periodic flooding keeps that end of the backyard moist enough that, if at the right time of year, makes conditions perfect for fern spore germination. It is a unique spot in an otherwise dry red clay soil yard and the adder’s tongue is the result. I have also noticed trillium coming up, far from those I’ve planted, a pussy willow now reaches at least 20 feet tall, and a pawpaw tree is trying to grow.
As a child, the only bug that I would touch without squealing was a ladybug, those cute bright-red bugs with black spots. Actually, they are beetles and serve a great purpose in gardens and agricultural fields as they consume quantities of aphids and scale insects. In the 1970s, in an effort to beef up the pest control efforts of ladybugs, the government imported Asian lady beetles (nearly identical to ladybugs), which, it turns out, are aggressive, invade homes, produce a foul smell when attacked, and even bite.
The best way to distinguish the two is that the Asian species, which come in colors from tan to orange to scarlet, have a white area behind the head in which a large black “M” appears. The native beetles can also have a little white behind the head, but you will not see what looks like the “M”; instead, it looks like they have little white cheeks. The Asian species gather in large groups; the native ladybugs do not. The Asian species invade homes in the fall; ladybugs seek shelter from cold weather outside.
When the Asian bugs feel threatened or are crushed, they may excrete a stinky yellow liquid from their leg joints. The excretion is not toxic but will stain walls and fabrics. Some people have reported allergic reactions to the excretions.
Now is the time to watch for ladybug eggs, which are small clumps of yellow dots that appear on leaves. Larvae emerge from the eggs, devour the egg casings, then move on to eat the same things the adult bugs eat: aphids, scale, mites, and other soft-bodied bugs. The larvae aren’t as cute as ladybugs, and would still elicit a squeal if one lands on me.
If you spot the eggs, let them be. You won’t know until they have hatched, pupated (almost like a butterfly) and emerge as an adult whether you have the native ladybugs or the Asian invaders. Once you spot a ladybug, remember the old rhyme repeated by children as they made a wish and softly blew the bugs on their way (some think this little rhyme came about after the Great Fire of London in 1666):
Ladybug ladybug fly away home,
Your house in on fire and your children are gone,
All except one and that’s little Ann,
For she crept under the frying pan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.