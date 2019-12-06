Making homes warmer, drier and safer helps restore dignity and hope to low-income families.
That mission is why Community Housing Solutions of Guilford received the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium’s 2019 Nonprofit of the Year Award, according to Shelley Wheeler, the chair of Community Housing’s board of directors.
Wheeler said more than 1,000 houses have been repaired, with an investment of more than $7 million, which has preserved affordable housing for low-income homeowners in our community. Some of those improvements include 13 permanent access ramps for people with mobility concerns, as well as continued efforts to help homeowners recovering from the April 2018 tornado in Greensboro.
Jacqueline Williams said her life changed when the nonprofit organization removed a bathtub and replaced it with a shower — and put a ramp and rail on her home. Now she feels safer inside her home and when going outside, she said.
Community Housing Solutions, or CHS, with its strategic partners from Cone Health and Triad HealthCare Network, help older adults age safely by implementing the Johns Hopkins University’s program titled Community Aging in Place — Advancing Better Living for Elders, or CAPABLE, for short. In this holistic program, each client works with a trained team to reach goals, with up to 12 visits in their own home. Those visits may include six occupational therapist sessions; four registered nurse sessions; and two home modification specialist sessions; plus durable medical and assistive equipment as needed. The client and team work together to make sure the sessions and home modifications meet the client’s needs.
Beth Murray, an occupational therapist with Cone Health, said the Community Aging in Place program is about prevention. Statistics show that every 11 seconds an older adult is treated in the emergency room for a fall.
“We get in before they fall, keep them out of hospitals and the doctor’s office.” Murray said. “It means their activity levels improve, which improves their general health.”
The majority of people served by CHS are elderly, disabled or single-parent homeowners who have a limited or fixed income. Often, their house is their largest asset and a source of financial stability for each family. CHS seeks to help them maintain that property by increasing their housing stability.
CHS works in several neighborhoods to provide opportunities for qualified low-income individuals or families to own a house. In High Point, CHS is building new houses in the Southside neighborhood. The nonprofit’s projects not only support homeownership but also improve property values and help preserve the neighborhood.
In 2008, Dave Maner began working with CHS as a weekday volunteer.
“Typically we work from 8:30 a.m. until about 3 to 4 p.m. doing a variety of tasks, such as installing temporary accessibility ramps, building permanent ramps, repairing bathrooms and kitchens, and replacing damaged siding and painting,” Maner said. The combination of helping neighbors, learning new construction skills and the personal relationships have been powerful for Maner and other volunteers.
Gene Brown, the executive director of CHS, pointed out that as a licensed general contractor with a skilled construction staff and over 800 volunteers, the nonprofit manages more than 150 repairs each year, tackling such projects as roof replacements, floor repairs, bathroom and kitchen repairs, heating repairs, accessibility modifications and access ramps.
“Our two biggest needs right now are funding for our home repair program to meet our current waiting list of homeowners living in unsafe homes and participants in our Aging Gracefully program,” Brown said.
Jim Sandknop, CHS’ construction manager, said that many elders who have worked their entire lives have become homebound. By making some modifications at their homes, CHS provides opportunities for them to engage in their communities again, Sandknop said. Not only are individuals given hope, he said, but whole neighborhoods are restored through the work of CHS.
