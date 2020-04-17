GREENSBORO — Tashiana Manns-Johnson knows that every child has a dream, and her mission is to help as many as possible turn their biggest aspirations into reality.
Manns-Johnson accomplished that for herself when she reached her lifelong goal of starting her own nonprofit in October. She is the founder and chief executive officer of Anchors, based in Greensboro. The organization provides engaging programs that bridges local youth to their community while helping them realize their full potential.
“Our main goal is to help our youth develop into successful adults,” Manns-Johnson said. “We want to prepare them for the adult world in any way possible whether it’s nutritional, mental, physical or educational.”
Anchors’ purpose was inspired by Manns-Johnson’s own childhood experiences.
“I didn’t have a lot of direction,” Manns-Johnson said. “I was blessed with a family, but I didn’t have the support, drive or structure I needed. I experienced difficult situations that I wouldn’t want any other child to go through.”
Manns-Johnson said that when she was young, education or getting good grades in school were not a priority. She was 16 when she gave birth to her son but managed to graduate high school while working a part-time job.
“Do I regret anything?” Johnson asked. “No, because it made me the person I am today.”
Manns-Johnson has established a career in staffing, attends school for business administration and manages her nonprofit while happily raising her son with her wife Rhonda Manns-Johnson, who pitched the name “Anchors.”
“I like the name Anchors because it’s very powerful,” Manns-Johnson said. “The main thing that comes to mind when you think of an anchor is that it keeps you grounded.”
With everything that Manns-Johnson has accomplished, she now wants to give back to the community and make sure that any child needing guidance or assistance has what they need to succeed.
Even though Anchors is in its infancy, the nonprofit has already engaged 17 children and teenagers from Martinsville, Va., to Greensboro. Out of that group of local youth, there are aspiring doctors and athletes.
Manns-Johnson hopes to put each of them in contact with a business or organization that can help them start planning their desired career path. For example, one Anchor participant wants to be a veterinarian, so the nonprofit plans to connect her with an animal rescue organization.
Anchors also offers a safe environment for kids to connect outside of school, the founder said, and meet other youth that they may have never crossed paths with otherwise.
Anchors Treasurer Terica Draper said that they surveyed the kids who are already involved to better understand what they hope to gain from the nonprofit. Draper was surprised to hear that all of them simply wanted to meet more people their own age. She said simple face-to-face interaction has a positive impact on both children and teens.
“Ultimately, all of them want someone to connect with,” Draper said. “In this age, there are so many ways to connect with people, but really the opposite is happening. Kids are more disconnected than ever.”
Anchors offers opportunities for youth to make those new friends. Manns-Johnson said they’ve participated in activities like going to the Greensboro History Museum, and they were able to take five children to see Disney on Ice.
Manns-Johnson said they are planning more activities in the future such as handing out bagged lunches to the homeless, bowling trips and more.
This is a challenging time for a new nonprofit. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Anchors had organized a Prom Extravaganza in which local schools identified a student to receive a tuxedo or dress complete with a haircut and style. Dinner at a local restaurant the night of the big event was also included. But public schools in North Carolina have been closed since March 16, which canceled prom plans.
With the pandemic, most activities have been put on hold, but Anchors continues its outreach. The Anchors team is working on connecting with tutors for any of their kids who are struggling with a subject in school.
Manns-Johnson added that they’ve also provided groceries to at least two families in need.
Once shelter-in-place orders are lifted, Manns-Johnson will be excited to see all the kids already involved in Anchors, and she hopes they bring a friend or two.
“Once we come out of the other end of this, I know Anchors will be roaring,” Manns-Johnson said. “We are so grateful to be able to help these kids, and we want to keep growing.”
Anchors is in the process of creating a website. For more information, visit Anchors4Youth on Facebook and Instagram or email anchors4youth@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.