GREENSBORO — Linda Shropshire is quite familiar with the Bog Garden at Benjamin Park and its wild residents.
She takes notice of a little gray tufted titmouse bird that has a habit of hopping on one of the park’s feeders to grab a few nibbles and flies off to a nearby branch for a quick peck before flying back for more seed.
Shropshire also knows the Bog Garden is a local treasure.
“It’s a hidden jewel, a jewel hidden within the city,” she said. “It’s like being in the country.”
Shropshire is originally from Stoneville, and her longtime friend Art Droste moved to the area from Kansas more than two decades ago. The duo have been frequent visitors of the Bog Garden since about 1997, and they have made the park part of their daily routine, weather permitting.
The garden is one of Greensboro’s most popular parks, attracting bird watchers, nature photographers and people just looking for a peaceful place to take a walk.
Those who often stroll through the garden in the evenings expect to see Shropshire and Droste. It’s not uncommon to spot them walking the path together while pointing out wildlife to curious children and adults alike.
“You wouldn’t believe how many small children call me grandma,” Shropshire said with a laugh. “Of course I eat that up.”
While Droste is the more reserved one of the two, Shropshire quipped that she feels that they are there so often that it’s almost as if even the animals who live in the garden know her voice.
Ginger Barger has known Shropshire and Droste for about four years. Barger goes to the garden often and says they have enhanced her experience at the park with their own love for nature.
“I saw a wild owl for the first time in my life because of them,” Barger said. “They pointed him out to me like they do for so many others.”
Barger said that Shropshire has done quite a bit of research on owls and is very knowledgeable. That knowledge is something she likes to share with other people, Barger added.
A pair of barred owls have made the Bog Garden their home, and the two have recently been busy raising an owlet.
Shropshire and Droste can usually locate the owls in the garden. They’ve watched the owlet grow under the supervision of its parents. They’ve seen it knocked out of trees by crows. They’ve even witnessed the young owl making its first attempts to find its own meals.
“It actually flew down to the ground and started picking up things from the ground,” Shropshire said. “I would say it’s starting to hunt now.”
Shropshire and Droste enjoy directing visitors to the owls so they can watch them in action. Shropshire said that people have stopped her and Droste in the grocery store just to ask about the owls.
While the owls get a lot of attention from visitors, the garden is also home to a wide variety of birds, squirrels, chipmunks, ducks, turtles and other animals.
As much as Shropshire appreciates nature, she also enjoys meeting people. She said she has met people from all over the country and the world who have dropped into the Bog Garden during their visit to Greensboro.
When sitting on a park bench one evening, Shropshire greeted every person who walked by. A woman walking her dog stopped to tell Shropshire that she was pretty sure she had seen a fox.
Another evening, a bat sleeping on a tree trunk drew the attention of a passerby who told Shropshire and Droste what they had seen. The two then mentioned the snoozing creature to visitors who wandered past that same tree. Often when someone tells Shropshire and Droste about a sighting, they try to share that experience with others.
“I love people, and I love to share,” Shropshire said with a smile.
Barger said the Bog Garden simply would not be the same without Shropshire and Droste.
“I always look for them when I go,” Barger said, later adding, “The Bog Garden is a very special place, and the two of them make my time there even more special.”
The Bog Garden at Benjamin Park is located at 1101 Hobbs Road in Greensboro. For more information about the park and its history, visit www.greensborobeautiful.org.
