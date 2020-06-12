Allen Grissett’s Aunt Peggy, age 92, knew her nephew needed help. With her encouragement, he went to a recovery program offered through her church.
After a few months of this program, he thought he could “do recovery” on his own. Nevertheless, his addiction got worse when he left the program and he ended up at rock bottom. At his lowest point, he remembered meeting a person associated with Naaman’s Recovery Village and that began a journey toward healing and wholeness.
Since 2010, Naaman’s Recovery Village has served the High Point community by providing a faith-based ministry fighting the effects of drug and alcohol addiction in a long-term residential/work setting. Naaman’s works with men in six areas of life: spiritual growth, recovery from addiction, living within a community, work, service to others and development of life skills.
Chris Franks, who has served on the group’s board for 10 years, said that Naaman’s finds men who have lost hope and gives them a chance at a better life.
“The men who come find a unique blend of spiritual guidance, vocational help, and supportive relationships in a faith-based ministry,” Franks said.
Naaman’s incorporates a 12-step program along with programs for spiritual growth and an in-house work program. Naaman’s can house as many as 10 men in recovery at no cost to them or their families — there is a commitment to stay sober. The in-house program of screen printing and embroidery gives the men a place to gain skills directly applicable to re-entering the work force. Naaman’s also operates a small thrift store to offset the costs of the nonprofit.
Grissett said he gets up at Naaman’s around 5:30 a.m. and begins his day by talking and listening to God. He asks, “God, what do you have in store for me today?” After devotions and breakfast, he may attend a class in the 12-step program or a class on Scripture. Then Grissett goes to the screen printing shop and sees what needs to be done on that particular day. Sometimes if the work load is slow, he and others will mow lawns, do some deliveries for the thrift store or whatever is needed for that day.
Ed Bradley has been involved with Naaman’s for the past three years. He mentors the men, teaches a Bible study and oversees the daily work operations. In addition, Bradley talks with potential clients, checks clients into the program, and organizes screen printing and embroidery pickup and delivery of thrift store items.
“We provide that light to the community, along with hope and promise that men can be set free from drug and alcohol addictions and become productive men,” Bradley said.
Last year, as the screen printing and embroidery business grew, the nonprofit was approaching a more self-sustaining model. However, the novel coronavirus pandemic has been very difficult for the whole enterprise. Not only has it shut down much of the external support of AA meetings, public worship and availability of teachers, the group also had to close the store and lost nearly 90% of its screen printing and embroidery business.
Naaman’s Recovery Village would greatly appreciate the opportunity to show the quality of work that the men are capable of doing and earn the business of anyone in our community in need of printed or embroidered apparel, hats, bags or other items.
Franks comes back to the central mission of Naaman’s Recovery Village: “There are all sorts of reasons people end up in bondage to addictions, but no one is beyond hope. God’s love reaches into even the darkest corners of our lives and shines a light that brings a promise of new life.”
“We would,” said David Lees, board vice chairman and 12-step instructor, “like to believe that each man who comes through the program reenters the community as a better person, ready to hold down a job, amend for wrongs in their past, and have a closer relationship to God.”
Grissett and his Aunt Peggy say they believe that unless a person is willing to surrender to God and take the good advice of others, that person will not escape the bondage of addiction.
