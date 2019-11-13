Achievers
Greensboro attorney Barbara R. Christy has been sworn in as president-elect of the North Carolina State Bar. She was sworn in by Chief Justice Cheri Beasley at the State Bar’s annual dinner Oct. 24.
A member of Schell Bray, her practice focuses on commercial real estate transactions.
Christy and her family live on a small farm in the Snow Camp community where they raise beef cattle, honey bees, and fruit trees. She is a member of Saxapahaw United Methodist Church where she has been the long-time church pianist.
***
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has approved the following individuals for CPA licensure: Carlton Crowder Crenshaw III of Browns Summit; Kristen Elizabeth Burke, David Michael Coffey, Eliza Lucille Davis, Thu Anh Nguyen and Henna Ashley Rahimi, all of Greensboro; Delaney Leigh Ferguson, Savannah Morgan Lewis and Haley Ann Pace, all of High Point; and Tyler Robert Reid of Kernersville.
Currently, North Carolina has 21,917 CPAs with active licenses.
Also, the following individuals passed the CPA Examination during the July-September testing window: Eliza Lucille Davis, Blake Alexander Heineck and Russell Owen Hightower, all of Greensboro.
***
Randolph Health was awarded an ‘A’ in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Randolph Health’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
Awards
Kevin O’Connor, former president and CEO of Samson Marketing/Samson Holding, received the American Home Furnishings Alliance Distinguished Service Award during the organization’s recent 2019 annual meeting and CEO conference in Miami.
The honor is conferred annually to an industry executive selected for his or her contributions to the home furnishings industry, to the AHFA and to their local community. O’Connor is the 53rd recipient of the honor, presented with the distinction “Industry Patron.”
Announcements
Leadership Greensboro is accepting nominations for the 2020 leadership awards from the Leadership Greensboro program. Nomination forms are available at bit.ly/LGAwards2020.
The Leadership Greensboro Service Medal, Leadership Greensboro Connector Medal and Denise E. Maleska Leadership Service Award are presented annually to individuals who demonstrate exemplary leadership that positively affects the citizens and community of Greensboro. Nominations are accepted until Nov. 22.
Recipients are selected by a committee and will be honored at the 2020 Leadership Greensboro New Year Reception on Jan. 9 at the Proximity Hotel.
***
The 10th annual Christians in the Marketplace Conference will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 16, at Triad Christian Center, 4321 Barrow Road in High Point.
The keynote speaker will be Terence Chatmon, president of The John Maxwell Leadership Foundation and EQUIP Leadership.
The conference is free but registration is required. To register, visit ChristiansInTheMarketplace.com.
***
Apprenticeship Randolph is expanding as the program looks for Manufacturing Technology, Automotive Systems Technology and Information Technology (Cyber Security or Support Specialist) company partners.
The program, which is for high school juniors and seniors, begins with a six-week, pre-apprenticeship summer program that consists of two Randolph Community College classes and 40 hours per week of on-the-job training. Once a business selects its apprentice after this trial period, the program is spread over four years with students receiving paid, on-the-job training while earning an associate of applied science degree in manufacturing technology, automotive systems technology or information technology through RCC and a Journeyworker Certificate from the N.C. Community College System and U.S. Department of Labor.
For information, contact RCC Pathways Activities Coordinator Stacey Miller at swmiller@randolph.edu.
Grants
The National Science Foundation has awarded a $1 million grant to UNCG.
The three-year NSF award, ADVANCE: Organizational Change for Gender Equity in STEM Academic Professions, “will support the adaptation and implementation of proven organizational change strategies to promote gender equity inclusive of intersecting social identities such as race and ethnicity.”
On the Move
- Drew Haddock
and
- A. Keith Jarmusch have been named partners with DMJ & Co.
- High Point University welcomed six new staff members in October: Enyea Parks
, admissions counselor;
- Latasha Jennings
, student financial planning counselor;
- Taylor Frederick
, admissions leadership counselor;
- Dominique Reynolds
and
- Allie Crouse
, administrative assistants; and
- Susan Durant, office coordinator.
- Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Kim Alderman to the role of vice president of member experience.
