Achievers
Rockingham County Government’s deputy finance director, Justin Thacker, has completed the 2018-2019 Municipal and County Administration course of the School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill.
The Municipal and County Administration program is designed for managers, department heads and officials whose responsibilities require a broad understanding of functions beyond individual areas of specialization. The course is approximately 150 hours in length and more than 60 instructors participate in leading the program. Course instruction covers North Carolina local government law, organization and management, finance and budgeting, employment law and administration, planning and regulation of development and the delivery of specific city or county services.
Thacker is one of 94 officials who graduated from the Municipal and County Administration course this year and is one of more than 3,200 officials who have completed the course since it began in 1954.
***
Ashley Latham of Ashley Latham Photography in Eden has earned the Certified Professional Photographer designation from Professional Photographers of America.
Latham earned this designation after completing an intensive program that measures her artistic and technical competence. Professional Photographers of America currently recognizes fewer than 2,500 CPPs.
***
Boater Robert Walser of Lexington won the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League North Carolina Division tournament June 8 on High Rock Lake with five bass weighing 21 pounds, 13 ounces. With his win — his 13th on the Bass Fishing League circuit — Walser tied the BFL all-time wins record held by Dick Shaffer of Rockford, Ohio.
“I caught my fish flipping docks with a Z Craw and Z Hogs,” said Walser, who earned $6,141 for his victory — his second BFL win in 2019.
Ricky McCrary of Lexington and Dale Webber were among the top 10 co-anglers placing second and fifth, respectively.
McCrary won with five bass weight 14 pounds one ounce and earned $910. Webber won with four bass weighing 12 pounds one ounce and earned $464.
***
Three Rivers Land Trust recognized three outgoing board members during its regular board of directors meeting on June 7: Terry Sharpe, a retired NC Wildlife Resources Commission biologist who is a land manager and forester; Mary Burt Allen, owner of Remax Town and Country in Albemarle; and Charles Herlocker, a farmer from Stanly County.
The Land Trust also announced the addition of four new board members to the board of directors: Edward Norvell, a Rowan County resident and long-term supporter of conservation in the region; Anslo Fowler, a Forsyth County resident and active sportsman member of the Land Trust; Savannah Heath, a Montgomery County resident and director of the Montgomery Small Business Center; and Tommy Porter, a Cabarrus County resident and large-scale farmer.
***
The UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees has appointed 53 alumni and friends to serve on one of the most active volunteer organizations at the university: the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Visitors. The new board members, appointed on May 30, will begin their four-year terms on July 1.
Local members, all of Greensboro, include: Leigh H. Jones, J. Edward Kitchen, Phillip L. McAlpin and Jesse H. Washburn.
Announcements
Planned Pethood Spay Neuter Clinic is changing its name to Humane Society of the Piedmont Spay Neuter & Wellness Clinic.
For information, call 336-299-3060 or visit www.plannedpethoodclinic.com.
On the Move
Jonathan Melanson has been named manager of The Friendly Center Buckle store in Greensboro. Melanson began his career with Buckle in 2015.
High Point University has named Virginia McDermott as dean of the Nido R. Qubein School of Communication. Also, HPU recently welcomed these new staff members: Jason Lattier, director of the Caine Conservatory; Kaisha McCaffrey, assistant director of graduate admissions communications and recruitment; Travis Wright, student success coach; Rebecca Berger, director of Accessibility Resources and Services; Jeffrey Lewallen, office coordinator; George Crawford, student accounts coordinator; Hannah Hagans, student financial planning counselor; Tyler Compton, RAISE Fellow; Nathaniel Flory, resident director; and Lisa Talavera, advancement officer.
YMCA of Greensboro’s executive committee has named David Heggie as the interim CEO/president, following Greg Jones’ resignation. Heggie began his career with YMCA of Greensboro in 2002 and has served as executive director of the Kathleen Price Bryan Family YMCA in downtown Greensboro since 2008.
Bryle Henderson Hatch has been named executive director for community engagement at N.C. A&T. Prior to joining A&T last month, Hatch served as the diversity manager for Duke University’s School of Medicine in Durham.
Craig Hanson has been named vice president of operations at Biscuitville Fresh Southern.
ITG Brands has announced that Oliver Kutz will be appointed president and CEO. He will replace Dan Carr, who has left the company to pursue other interests. Also, Kim Reed has joined the company as executive vice president — sales.
The UNCG School of Music has announced that conductor Jonathan Caldwell has been appointed to the faculty as assistant professor of conducting and assistant director of instrumental ensembles.
Also, Theresa Bickham a soprano and a Maryland native, has been appointed to the faculty as assistant professor of voice. Both appointments are effective fall 2019.