Achievers
Cone Health Foundation recently announced that it has added a new member to its board of directors — Wilson Lester, executive director of Piedmont Business Capital.
Cone Health Foundation also elected the following board officers: Chairman, John Cross, partner, Brooks Pierce; vice-chairman, Kim Gatling, partner, Fox Rothschild; secretary, Ursula Robinson, executive director of PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) of Guilford and Rockingham Counties; and treasurer, Cindy Thompson, executive director, Boundless Impact.
***
High Point University’s department of theatre and dance in the David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences has been named among the Top 30 College Acting and Performing Arts Programs in the country for 2019-20 by OnStage Blog. UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem was named to this list as well.
***
UNCG School of Nursing awarded three faculty members with the Eloise R. Lewis Excellence Professorship for their significant contributions in teaching, scholarship, mentorship and service to the university.
Heidi Krowchuk, Susan Letvak and Pamela Johnson Rowsey were presented with the excellence professorship, which was established to honor Eloise Lewis, the founding dean of the School of Nursing.
***
Averitt Express recently honored associate Steven Kennedy of Thomasville for 20 years of safety.
Averitt’s Greensboro-area facility is located at 8814 W. Market St. in Colfax.
***
Cone Health has been Great Place to Work-Certified for 2019-2020. The certification comes from Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture. This marks the first time Cone Health has applied for the honor.
***
Jeff Karpovich, chief director of security and transportation at High Point University, was recently recognized among Security magazine’s “2019 Most Influential People in Security.”
Karpovich is recognized because of his efforts to develop and implement a progressive and professional security program have created a safe and secure campus that attracts prospective students and families.
***
Robert E. Moses, associate professor of religion at High Point University, was elected to the Society of New Testament Studies, an academic Society founded in 1939 to further New Testament studies internationally. To be elected, a scholar has to be nominated by two current members of the society who present a proposal in support of the scholar’s nomination.
***
Earlier this month, HPU President Nido Qubein served as the keynote speaker for the Physician Assistant Education Association Education Forum in Washington. He shared insight on being prepared for change and what it means to be an actionist in a world where health care is changing at an unprecedented rate.
Additionally, Toni Jackson, assistant professor of physician assistant studies, and Jay Peterson, assistant program director and associate professor of physician assistant studies, presented at the forum.
***
Michele Cybulski, an attorney with the Deuterman Law Group in Greensboro, has been certified as a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, two associations of trial lawyers.
Membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum is limited to attorneys who have obtained million dollar verdicts, awards or settlements for their clients. Fewer than 1 percent of attorneys in the United States are members of this forum.
To qualify for the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an attorney must have secured a verdict, award or settlement worth $2 million or more on behalf of a client.
Daniel Donovan, also an attorney with the Deuterman Law Group in Greensboro, has been certified as a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum as well.
Announcements
Iora Primary Care held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 16 to celebrate the opening of its new Greensboro practice. The opening marks the latest of five new practices opening across the state in both the Triad and Charlotte areas this fall.
Iora Primary Care, a primary care doctor’s office for adults on Medicare, is located at 3351 Battleground Ave. Dr. Ahunna Okwubunka-Anyim is the lead physician.
For information, call 336-355-4635 or visit https://ioraprimarycare.com/greensboro/.
Awards
The National Association of State Chief Information Officers recently recognized two North Carolina agencies with State IT Recognition Awards at its 2019 annual conference.
The N.C. Department of Technology partnered with the agencies to deliver the technology services.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Management Division won in the Cross-Boundary Collaboration category for the State Emergency Response Application Implementation, a secure, web-based application designed to assist first responders, law enforcement and emergency managers efficiently respond to emergencies. SERA presents profile and process information and spatially displays school floor plans as well as key assets and vulnerabilities.
N.C. Emergency Management collaborated with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, NC DIT, the state’s 115 school districts and local law enforcement to create the application.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health received the Government to Citizen Award for the introduction of the Bnft application with the implementation of eWIC.
In addition to replacing paper vouchers with electronic benefits cards (eWIC), DHHS developed a website and smartphone app that allows eWIC participants to scan product codes while shopping to determine if they are eligible for purchase.
eWIC and the Bnft app eliminates the need to keep track of paper vouchers and lists of approved items. Checkouts are also faster and more pleasant for eWIC participants and cashiers.
The N.C. Health Information Exchange Authority, a division of NC DIT, was a finalist in the government to business category, and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries was a finalist in the business process innovations category.
***
Chase Hazelwood has been named “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” by the National Pest Management Association. Hazelwood is the owner and CEO of Go-Forth Pest Control, headquartered in High Point.
The National Pest Management Association presented Hazelwood’s award on Oct. 17 in San Diego at the association’s annual national conference (PestWorld).
The Young Entrepreneur Award recognizes pest control professionals younger than 40 who have helped develop an industry business and/or stewarded a meaningful industry concept to fruition. Hazelwood’s award nomination focused on the growth of his company in revenue, territory and team size since he assumed operational control of the business. It also referenced several novel ideas he has implemented in the company and his local philanthropic efforts with NC Fusion soccer organization and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Grants
High Point University’s Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics and director of the Culp Planetarium, was recently awarded a research grant by NASA.
Using data gathered during a research trip with HPU students to the Andes Mountains in Chile, Barlow submitted a proposal to NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite Guest Investigator Program to observe new variable stars, which play a crucial role in understanding the universe. NASA not only accepted Barlow’s proposal, but offered $29,999 in funding to support his research over the next two years, which will include HPU students.
“As the data slowly comes in, we expect to find several new compact binary stars that might shed light on supernovae explosions and stellar evolution as a whole,” says Barlow. “It’s a really exciting time for astrophysics at HPU.”
This grant represents the second for Barlow and his student research group. Last year, the National Science Foundation awarded Barlow a three-year, $349,621 grant to investigate the effects that small objects, like planets, might have on the future evolution of stars similar to the sun.
Military
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jamal V. Moore and U.S. Air Force Airman Israel M. Kelley have completed basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
Moore, the son of Danny and Olivia Moore of Washington, earned a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from N.C. A&T.
Kelley, son of Tanetta S. and Frank J. Kelley of High Point, is a 2017 Andrews High School graduate.
On the Move
High Point University has welcomed the following new faculty members: School of Art and Design, Cory Gurley, instructor of graphic design; Kathleen L. Robinson, instructor of art; Wanek School of Natural Sciences, Khalida Hendricks, assistant professor of physics; Congdon School of Health Sciences, Kathleen Flach, assistant professor
- of physician assistant studies; Dr. Brett S. Pexa, assistant professor of athletic training; Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, Travis J. Carlson, assistant professor of clinical sciences; Robert A. Coover, Cale D. Fahrenholtz, Sangmin Lee and Jwala Renukuntla, assistant professors of basic pharmaceutical sciences; Earl N. Phillips School of Business, Bridget F. Holcombe, assistant professor of the practice of career and business communications; Nido R. Qubein School of Communication, Arden Anderson, assistant professor of sport management; Jessica Wiitala, assistant professor of event management; and Webb School of Engineering, Claire L. McCullough, professor and chair of electrical computer engineering; Jason Pittman and Lloyd Williams, associate professors of computer science.
- U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bosher Maloney, a 1968 Greensboro College graduate, will become acting chairwoman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee in the wake of the death Oct. 17 of its chairman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.
- Ben Patel has been promoted to executive vice president and chief information officer at Cone Health. He also joins the organization’s senior-most leadership team.
- The American Institute of Stress has appointed Ron Rubenzer of High Point as a national level contributing editor to the American Institute of Stress’ quarterly magazine, “Contentment.”
- Tonya Brown was named on Oct. 18 to the dual role of interim chief operating officer at UNC Rockingham and chief financial officer. Dana Weston, former president and CEO of UNC Rockingham Health Care, resigned her position on Oct. 17.
- Novant Health has named Frank E. Emory Jr. executive vice president and chief administrative officer. Emory has served as executive vice president and chief legal officer since January 2019.
In this expanded role, Emory will oversee human resources and diversity, inclusion and health equity in addition to the legal, government relations, risk management, corporate audit and compliance functions.
- Dana Smith was named the permanent director of the Middle School at Greensboro Day School. Since July 1, Dr. Smith has served as the interim director of the Middle School.
- Jamey Lowdermilk, Kasi Robinson, Graham Whittington and Katie Wong have joined Brooks Pierce, a law firm, as associates. With their addition, Brooks Pierce now has more than 100 attorneys.
