Achievers
June Hansel Booth of Whitsett was honored as Ms. Senior Guilford County 2019 on Sept. 21 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Greensboro. If she chooses, Booth can compete in the 2020 North Carolina State Pageant in Southern Pines in May 2020.
Melba Eldridge-Lewis from Greensboro was first runner up.
***
Heather Chacón, an assistant professor of English and director of the First Year Composition Program at Greensboro College, will make a presentation Friday, Oct. 4, at an academic conference at the University of Kentucky.
Chacón will give her presentation, “Charles Brockden Brown’s Eastern Transference,” at the Charles Brockden Brown 12th Biennial Conference, “Dissent of the Governed, c18-c21.” Her presentation is part of a roundtable on settler colonialism.
***
Adweek has named Greensboro-based SFW #62 on its list of the top 100 fastest growing agencies in the world.
SFW has 60 employees based at its Greensboro headquarters and at its office in Raleigh.
SFW grew by over 119% in revenue between 2016-2018 serving clients such as Channellock, GE, Primo Water, Fruit of the Loom, Novant Health and Johns Manville.
***
High Point University Board of Trustees has appointed Robert J. Brown as chairman and Chris Henson as vice chairman.
Brown is the founder and CEO of the global business management consulting firm B&C International, headquartered in High Point.
Henson, a 1983 graduate of HPU, is president and chief operating officer at BB&T.
***
Novant Health’s board of trustees was one of five boards honored at the second annual National Association of Corporate Directors NXT Recognition Awards and named best in the nation for nonprofits.
NACD is the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 corporate board members. The NACD NXT recognition, part of NACD’s NXT initiative, “applauds exemplary board-leadership practices that promote greater diversity and inclusion, ultimately fostering long-term value creation.”
Nominations were evaluated by an independent election committee composed of leading corporate directors and executives.
Announcements
JDRF’s Piedmont Triad Chapter announced Friday, Sept. 27, that SFW, a Greensboro-based marketing agency, has signed on as the chapter’s first-ever corporate partner for the Ride to Cure Diabetes.
Thirteen SFW riders will participate in the 100-mile JDRF Ride from Thursday SundayOct. 3-6, in Amelia Island, Fla. The SFW riders are fundraising, training and riding with 24 additional members of JDRF’s Piedmont Triad cycling team. JDRF’s local team has raised more than $100,000 to fund research to cure Type 1 diabetes.
For more than 10 years, SFW has integrated cycling into its company culture by encouraging staff to take part in afternoon rides, Bike to Work Week, and its own annual Ride to Raleigh (from Greensboro). Many SFW employees have family members or friends with type 1 diabetes (T1D); joining forces with JDRF to fundraise for T1D research by cycling is a natural extension of SFW’s corporate culture.
To donate to JDRF by supporting the SFW Ride team, visit http://bit.ly/SFW2019JDRFRide. To join JDRF’s Triad cycling team, contact Danielle Hayes at dhayes@jdrf.org. Also, visit ride.jdrf.org.
***
Price Commercial Properties of High Point has undergone an ownership change, but it will be business as usual for the company.
Marc DeLille and Alex Field, longtime managing agents at Price Commercial Properties, recently purchased the company.
Ed Price, who founded Price Commercial Properties in 2001, will remain an active member of the company, which will retain its original name. The sale does not affect Price’s residential business, Ed Price and Associates.
DeLille and Field will be co-managers of the firm, which will retain all staff members, including seven brokers.
For information, call 336-812-3175 or email info@pricecompro.com.
***
Bethany Medical has opened an additional Winston-Salem location offering primary care, urgent care and pain management services at 5093 University Parkway. This newest location will be the home of Dr. Marc F. Fedder and Dr. Haku Kahoaho.
For information, visit www.bethanymedicalcenter.com.
***
Dozens gathered, including faculty, staff and trustees, in the Randolph Community College plaza Sept. 19 as the college named the new Allied Health Center after current President Robert S. Shackleford Jr.
The $14.4 million facility, known as the Dr. Robert S. Shackleford Jr. Allied Health Center, will house the college’s associate degree nursing, radiography, medical assisting and emergency medical services programs.
***
Maestro Wealth Advisors has moved its Winston-Salem office from 185 Kimel Park Drive in Winston-Salem to 755 Highland Oaks Drive, Suite 101 in Winston-Salem.
The Greensboro office location, telephone numbers, email address and website remain the same.
***
Iora Primary Care will host a grand opening from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 as it opens the doors to its new Greensboro practice— one of five new practices opening across the Triad and Charlotte areas.
Dr. Ahunna Okwubunka-Anyim, board-certified in family medicine, is the practice’s health-care provider. The practice is at 3351 Battleground Ave.
For information, call 336-265-9467.
Awards
The North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation recognized Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services’ Type 1 Diabetes support group at a luncheon during the fall educational conference of the North Carolina Public Health Association.
The group received the Local Health Department Achievement award which is designed to showcase exceptional and innovative programs that improve the lives of North Carolina’s children.
***
Thurgood Marshall College Fund will bestow its Educational Leadership Award upon N.C. A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. next month.
Martin is one of three leaders who will be honored at TMCF’s 32nd anniversary Awards Gala on Oct. 19 in Washington.
Along with Martin, TMCF will recognize Ally Financial CEO Jeffrey J. Brown with its CEO of the Year Award and Kay Cole James, president of The Heritage Foundation and founder of The Gloucester Institute, with its HBCU Alumni Leadership Award.
***
The DC Metro HBCU Alumni Alliance awarded Iris R. Wagstaff, a N.C. A&T, N.C. State and UNCG graduate, with the 2019 HBCU Alumni of the Year Award for Education.
The Alliance Nomination Board chose Wagstaff for the “abounding contributions she has made to the community in the STEM field beginning in middle and high school through the undergraduate, graduate and post-doctoral levels.”
Wagstaff received her award at the third annual HBCU Alumni Black Tie Gala held Sept. 20 at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
Wagstaff is a scientist, educator, mentor, researcher, policy adviser and STEM advocate. She currently serves as a STEM program director in the diversity, equity and inclusion department of American Association for the Advancement of Sciencewhere she manages programs at the undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral levels focused on broadening participation in STEM and workforce development.
She is a native of Goldsboro with a B.S. and M.S. in chemistry from UNCG and N.C. A&T respectively; and a PhD in science education from N.C. State.
***
Campus Compact, a national coalition of colleges and universities committed to the public purposes of higher education, and Brown University’s Swearer Center for Public Service awarded the Thomas Ehrlich Civically Engaged Faculty Award to Diya Abdo, associate professor of English at Guilford College.
In 2015, Abdo founded the Every Campus A Refuge initiative, which advocates for housing refugee families on campuses, based on the idea that colleges and universities have all the resources necessary — housing, food, care, skill-building — to take in refugees and support them as they begin their lives in their new homes.
She will be recognized at Campus Compact’s Compact20 national conference on March 29-April 1 in Seattle.
***
The Charlotte CIO Leadership Association recognized Sandeep Uthra, Truliant Federal Credit Union’s chief information officer, with the ORBIE Award.
Uthra was one of five finalists in the nonprofit ORBIE category. The association recognized chief information officers in five key categories — leadership, global, enterprise, corporate and the nonprofit/public sector. Awards were presented at the Charlotte CIO Leadership Association’s CIO of the Year Awards at the Westin Charlotte on Sept. 20.
***
Patrick Collie, managing partner of the LongHorn Steakhouse in Greensboro, has been presented with the company’s “People Leader” award.
He is one of just six managing partners selected this year from the more than 510 LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants in North America.
Presented annually, this award “recognizes managing partners who serve as workplace mentors and demonstrate a passion for helping LongHorn managers and team members grow within the company. Honorees embody LongHorn’s core values, set clear expectations and work tirelessly to train and develop fellow team members.”
On the Move
- Transamerica Agency Network has named Watson Horne as the associate director of the insurance company’s Triad office, located at 1801 Stanley Road in Greensboro.
- Maestro Wealth Advisors has hired Conrad Beauchamp
as an investment adviser representative and
- John Eller as a financial adviser.
- Paul Murray was recently named Rockingham County’s assistant county manager. He replaced Adam Lindsay, town manager for Clayton.
- Ryan Deal has been named the city of Greensboro’s first chief creative economy officer to oversee the newly established Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs.
- Westchester Country Day School welcomed nine new faculty members for the 2019-2020 school year: Amie Carey
, assistant director of finance and director of transportation;
- Melissa Darr
, director of food services;
- Laurie Hogan
, director of communications and marketing;
- Amy Hughes
, early childhood music instructor;
- Addie Jackson
, Lower School academic support teacher;
- Charlene Marsh
, lower school science and middle school science/language arts teacher;
- Ashley Pozil
, lower school assistant;
- Penny Rowe
, director of finance; and
- David Wilson, upper school mathematics teacher.
- Bill Bell has joined Hargrave Military Academy as director of marketing and communications.
- Dr. Claire Sanger Dillingham has joined Cone Health Medical Group as the organization’s first plastic surgeon. She will be chief of plastic surgery at Cone Health Medical Group Plastic Surgery Specialists in Greensboro.
- Preston Hammock has been named president of The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. He is also a senior vice president of Cone Health. Hammock was named interim president of the hospital in May.
