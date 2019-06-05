Achievers
Jessica Hoffman, general curator at the Greensboro Science Center, has been selected for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Executive Leadership Development Program.
Based on a survey of directors at AZA, it is estimated that there will be approximately 20 zoo or aquarium director openings per year for the next 10 years at facilities accredited by AZA. Knowing this, the AZA is proactively providing development opportunities for next-generation leaders of AZA-accredited zoological facilities through the ELDP.
***
Sue White, president of Donathan Properties based in Greensboro, and Peter Placentino, senior vice president of property management at Brown Investment Properties, were inducted into the Apartment Association of North Carolina’s Hall of Fame recently during a ceremony at AANC’s 2019 Education and Legislative Conference in Raleigh.
White has been a member of Piedmont Triad Apartment Association for 39 years, serving as president in 1989-1990.
Placentino has been an active member of PTAA, AANC and the National Apartment Association for more than 35 years. He is the only person to serve as president of AANC twice, he also served as president of PTAA in 1990-91 and as secretary of the National Apartment Association in 2000.
***
High Point University recently honored retiring faculty Cherl Harrison during an end-of-the-year faculty meeting.
Harrison came to HPU in 1987 and served as a professor of art and chaired the fine arts department composed of music, theater and art before HPU divided the departments to establish the School of Art and Design. The departments of music and theater moved to HPU’s David R. Hayworth College of Arts and Sciences. Harrison was instrumental in the development of HPU’s School of Art and Design.
Awards
The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina has received the nation’s highest recognition for an organization contributing significantly to increasing U.S. exports — a President’s “E” Award for Export Service.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross presented the annual “E” awards to businesses and organizations in a ceremony at the nation’s capital. In a letter congratulating the partnership, Ross said the EDPNC’s “achievements have undoubtedly contributed to national export expansion efforts that support the U.S. economy and create American jobs.”
The EDPNC performs export promotion and other economic development functions on behalf of North Carolina.
In 2018, the EDPNC assisted 592 North Carolina businesses in 94 counties with exporting, including helping more than 140 companies participate in 32 international trade shows or events in 16 countries.
***
The National Health Care for the Homeless Council presented its Willie J. Mackey National Medical Respite Award to Brooks Ann McKinney of Cone Health for her work in obtaining medical care for those not well enough to be on the streets but too well to be in the hospital.
Military
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Niara J. Jefferies has completed basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
Jefferies is the daughter of Summer Autry and John Monk of High Point. She is the granddaughter of Tracy Autry of Thomasville.
Announcements
Stephanie Lischke has purchased Franklin & White, a partner for assessment management services serving executive coaches, leadership consultants, organizational learning and development professionals and university executive programs around the world.
Lischke has plans to add more products and services that will include project management for learning and development initiatives, materials design and a broader range of assessments and assessment-related services. Franklin & White has already expanded its staff to support new offerings.
Franklin & White was founded in 1995 by Bobbin Franklin and Katie White. For now, Lischke will maintain the current Franklin & White name as well as the structure and core service offerings.
***
The Global Women’s Leadership Network recently launched its newest Sister Society Chapter in North Carolina, one of 82 chapters established in more than 18 different countries. The launch, sponsored by Local Government Federal Credit Union, Civic Federal Credit Union and Coastal Federal Credit Union, took place in Raleigh and was a celebration of the new Sister Society and a learning opportunity for potential new members.
The network is dedicated to addressing and facilitating greater gender balance among leadership positions.
The event was attended by 75 women and men representing credit unions from across the region and featured a panel of herstory-making women who shared their experiences and challenges as they navigated the industry, capturing a leadership role.
For information, contact Dayatra Matthews at day.matthews@lgfcu.org.
On the Move
Drs. Robert Krasowski, Brian Munley and Rajan Revankar will return to Asheboro on July 1. The three cardiologists joined Cone Health Medical Group HeartCare last year. They left the area while a new practice was planned in Asheboro. The new facility will open at 542 White Oak St.
Appointments can be made by calling 336-610-3720.