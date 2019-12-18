Achievers
Dr. Patricia Childers, a UNCG School of Nursing Doctor of Nursing Practice graduate, and Dr. Mollie Aleshire, published an article in Holistic Nursing Practice: “Use of Essential Oils by Health Care Professionals for Health Maintenance.”
In other UNCG School of Nursing news:
- Dr. Lindsay Draper gave a presentation on inpatient nurse staffing indicators at the Cone Health Research, Evidence-Based Practice and Quality Symposium in Greensboro.
- Lori Hubbard and Elizabeth D’Andrea, a 2016 graduate, were keynote presenters at the 37th Annual Perinatal Gravidas at Risk conference in Hickory. Their presentation, “Perinatal Care of Deaf Women: The Signs We Miss,” was based on D’Andrea’s undergraduate honors qualitative research project with Hubbard as her faculty advisor.
- Dr. Laurie Kennedy-Malone presented her research at the Gerontological Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting in Austin, Texas. Dr. Deborah Lekan presented a poster that was coauthored by Dr. Thomas McCoy.
***
Offenders emerging from juvenile detention can be helped to re-enter society by college-age student mentors, a Greensboro College professor’s research has found.
“Undergraduate Students as Job Mentors to Support Youth Transitioning from Incarceration,” co-authored by Molly Riddle, assistant professor of education, appears in Vol. 6, No. 2 of the Journal of Prison Education and Re-Entry. The article examines an Indiana youth mentoring program, Help Offenders Prosper through Employment.
It describes how college-age mentors are paired with juvenile offenders and some of the specific techniques that the mentors use to bond with and help provide offenders the skills they will need when they leave juvenile detention.
***
Brad Barlow, associate professor of astrophysics and director of the Culp Planetarium at High Point University, along with collaborators from UNC-Chapel Hill, recently published the article, “EVR-CB-001: An Evolving, Progenitor, White Dwarf Compact Binary Discovered with the Evryscope,” in Astrophysical Journal. The peer-reviewed article is based on research around an extreme binary star system called “EVR-CB-001.”
The discovery of EVR-CB-001 was made with the Evryscope, the world’s first gigapixel-scale telescope, built by UNC-Chapel Hill and deployed on Cerro Tololo in the Chilean Andes mountain range and was supported in part by a $349,621 research grant the group received from the National Science Foundation.
“This discovery might help shed light on the formation of some hot subdwarf stars,” says Barlow. “For years, astronomers had theorized that two white dwarf stars could merge to form a hot subdwarf star. Our discovery of the binary EVR-CB-001 represents the first observational evidence this might actually happen.”
Barlow is a member of the Evryscope Science Collaboration and has been working with their team over the past few years to identify and study new variable stars. HPU alumnus Kyle Corcoran and Barlow helped analyze the data for EVR-CB-001, interpret the results, and obtain follow-up measurements with the SMARTS 1.5-m telescope in Chile.
***
Allie Blosser, assistant professor in the Stout School of Education, recently published a book as part of Routledge’s Research in Religion and Education series, which aims to advance public understanding and dialogue on issues at the intersections of religion and education.
The book, “Faith, Diversity, and Education” is based on Blosser’s ethnographic research in a private, Christian school. It utilizes the perspectives of students, parents, teachers and administrators to explore how diversity was conceptualized and taught in the school and how the school’s diversity-related practices impacted students and teachers across different racial and religious backgrounds.
***
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 131 individuals for CPA licensure on Nov. 25. Local individuals included: Stephanie M. Fenner and Garland Arnett Wells Jr. of Greensboro; Galen Brice Hester of High Point; Dewely Cleston Slusher III of Kernersville; and Daniel Robertson Key of Summerfield.
***
Since 1996, Greensboro Day School annually selects a member of the faculty to receive funding for a summer sabbatical. Faculty members submit proposals that are reviewed by members of the head of school’s council. Proposals must include a description of the anticipated travel and explain how the time used will benefit the teacher and their students.
Second-grade teacher Marvella Taylor is the 2020 Brooks Sabbatical recipient. Taylor has taught at Greensboro Day School for 11 years, with a total of 13 years of teaching experience.
Inspired by Nelson Mandela, Taylor will travel to South Africa to visit attractions central to Mandela’s life. Some of the sites include Robben Island to spend time at the Robben Island Museum to witness Mandela’s life in prison, the Mandela Museum where exhibits trace Mandela’s journey as told in his autobiography “A Long Walk to Freedom,” and the Nelson Mandela Youth and Heritage Centre to learn about his youth and the missionary-run school that he attended. She also plans to volunteer with ArtWorks for Youth, to run a girls group with a focus on developing leadership skills, wellness, and self-care. The mission of ArtWorks for Youth is to provide free visual art instruction, academic support and mentoring to students in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
***
Triad Financial Advisors has been announced as one of 20 financial advisory firms in the country selected for the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation’s 2019 Charitable Champions List.
The Charitable Champions List recognizes advisory firms for their exemplary efforts to give back to their communities by promoting a culture of philanthropy among employees and advisors. Invest in Others received dozens of applications, which were evaluated blindly by a panel made up of financial advisors. Applications were evaluated on criteria including employee benefits, company contributions and philanthropic events and programs offered by the firms.
Announcements
The Salvation Army of High Point hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 10 to celebrate the grand-reopening of The Salvation Army Center of Hope Family Shelter that had been closed for repairs due to flash flooding.
Over the last few months, construction crews have replaced sheet rock, installed new flooring, repaired roof damage and painted the building’s walls. On Oct. 28, The Salvation Army of High Point re-opened the family life center portion of the building at 301 W. Green Drive for emergency rent, utility, clothing and food assistance. The administrative offices will remain closed while building repairs are finished in that particular part of the building.
Awards
The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association honored several local Realtors and Realtor associates during its annual awards ceremony luncheon on Dec. 3: GRRA Fellows Award, Brian Shackelford and Jerry Holland; Realtor Committee Member of the Year Award, Lindy Pope; GRRA Associate of the Year, Scott Dampier; GRRA Hall of Fame, Kelly Marks; Jack H. Brown Memorial Award, Bob Lewis; Elaine H. Ernest Visionary Leadership Award, Don Moore; William D. Seawell Sr. and Jr. Award, Sofia Crisp; GRRA Public Service Award, Marikay Abuzuaiter; Ronald J. Smith President’s Award, Heather Dodson; and GRRA Rising Star awards, Alex Wise, B. Vanessa James, Yuliana Mota.
On the Move
Rockingham County Schools named Rhonda Jumper, director of early education at Rockingham Community College, as the director of Head Start. Laura Carter, the assistant principal at Rockingham County High School, was named the principal of Leaksville-Spray Elementary School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.