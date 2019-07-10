Achievers
Triad Financial Advisors has been named to the 2019 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. This is the fourth consecutive year TFA has received this honor. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.
RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management, AUM growth rate, years in existence, advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisers, online accessibility and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.
***
An Elon Law scholar who has presented his work on intellectual property and trade secrecy around the world has co-authored a new textbook with another of the nation’s top experts on information law.
Associate Professor David S. Levine, Elon Law’s Jennings Professor and Emerging Scholar, joined with Sharon K. Sandeen, the Robins Kaplan Distinguished Professor in IP Law at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, to write “Information Law, Governance, and Cybersecurity,” a 730-page textbook due this fall by West Academic Publishing.
Their book teaches law students and information professionals the law, policies and practices related to what is increasingly referred to as “the practice of information governance.” In the book, Sandeen and Levine examine a range of information law topics, including information contracts, information torts, information privacy, government transparency and cybersecurity, combining a discussion of applicable law with practical advice and a process orientation.
***
Dr. Frank Layman, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, speaker and physical therapist at Randolph Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, has a new self-help book. “Manual of Professionalism and Leadership” is co-written with Bob Shackleford, president of Randolph Community College. This is Layman’s sixth book.
Lowe Publishing is the publisher.
***
Milton Howell, a tax partner with DMJ & Co., has completed U.S. International Tax: Core Concepts, a program by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The course is a comprehensive learning program geared to help global finance and accounting professionals navigate the world of international taxation. The certificate program consists of a three-part series to take participants from mastering the essential principles and concepts to building and applying their knowledge.
Also, Eric Panknin, an information technology consulting manager with DMJ & Co., has earned the Certified Information Systems Security Professional credential.
The credential documents the recipient’s proven technical and managerial competence, skills, experience and credibility to design, engineer, implement and manage information security programs to protect organizations from growing sophisticated cyber-attacks, such as the ransomware assaults that may target businesses, healthcare organizations and government agencies.
Announcements
Omega Construction recently began construction on a multifamily residential development on the site of the existing Abercorn Terrace Apartments between 61st and 63rd streets in Savannah, Ga.
Abercorn Terrace’s 148 apartment units were commissioned by the Federal Housing Administration as housing for veterans after World War II.
Sixty years later in 2007, the property was purchased with the intention of creating luxury condominiums, but the economic downtown halted that project.
Recently, Chaucer Creek Capital selected Omega Construction, a Savannah contractor with corporate headquarters in Winston-Salem, as the general contractor for the project.
***
Shugart Homes of the North Carolina Triad, which includes Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, is joining Mungo Homes, a part of the Clayton Properties Group. Like Mungo, Shugart began as a family-owned and operated business and has more than 50 years of experience in new home construction.
Mungo Homes was acquired in November 2018 by Clayton Properties Group, a Berkshire Hathaway company.
There will be no shifts in management, with Brian Shugart, the vice president, continuing at the helm.
Awards
The American Homebrewers Association awarded 102 medals to amateur brewers and home brew clubs worldwide at the 2019 AHA National Homebrew Competition. In a ceremony June 29 at the Rhode Island Convention Center, medals were presented for the most outstanding homemade beer, mead and cider in 34 categories.
Metts Potter of the Battleground Brewers Guild won a silver award in the pale European beer category. There were 394 entries.
The guild received the Gambrinus Club Award, as well. This award was among six major awards recognizing overall brewing excellence. It was awarded to the club garnering the most final round points per total club entries.
***
Joel Leonard was honored for his advocacy to help grow and support the Maker Movement during the Nation of Makers Conference in Chattanooga, Tenn.
The Maker Movement is an international effort to develop “makerspaces,” which are shared-use facilities where people can use machines to make things.
Leonard received 22 nominations from across the country for his work in helping makerspaces become successful. He was instrumental in the development of The Forge makerspace in Greensboro.
***
The Guilford County Child Fatality Prevention Team/Community Child Protection Team presented its 17th annual “Safety Makes Cents” award to Family Support Network of Central Carolina at the team’s meeting June 21. Nancy Micca is the network’s executive director.
The network “believes that the greatest asset a child can have is a strong family. Their mission supports helping families become resilient when facing a new diagnosis or illness by providing support, education and caring connections to those who have a child with special needs or who experience a stay in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.”
The award will allow this organization to continue offering both education and safe-sleep options for the families in need that they encounter in the NICU. They plan to provide pack and play options as well as baby boxes to new families.
The “Safety Makes Cents” award is an annual monetary citation of $1,000 for outstanding work in the field of childhood injury prevention.
Individuals or groups representing agencies, businesses, coalitions, organization or clubs within Guilford County with proven injury prevention efforts in reducing child fatalities may apply for the annual $1,000 award. Funds must be used to further the winning group’s efforts.
For information, call Kim Herzing at 336-641-3723.
***
Gloria Poole of Kernersville, a registered nurse at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, received Novant Health’s annual Remarkable Nurse Award.
Poole has been a registered nurse for 47 years, including the past eight years at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Poole’s first 20 or so years in nursing were in Arizona. She’s also worked in Saudi Arabia and has volunteered for nursing trips to Peru, Jamaica and Haiti. Recently, she volunteered for a week in Togo in West Africa.
Military
Lt. j.g. Benjamin S. Thomas received his “Wings of Gold” at a winging ceremony May 23 at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Fla., with the “Vigilant Eagles” of Helicopter Training Squadron (HT) 18.
This insignia is awarded to Naval aviators who have qualified as flight officers based on successful flight training.
Thomas, the son of Scott and Nancy Thomas of Burlington, is currently assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) TWO in Norfolk, Va., where he will participate in further training to learn how to fly the MH-60 Seahawk helicopter, a twin-engine assault helicopter.
Thomas is a Williams High School graduate. His grandparents are Avery and Betty Thomas of Burlington.
On the Move
- High Point University recently welcomed 11 new staff members: Jodi Jabs, director of campus engagement and student activities; Byron Uzzell, resident director; Carley Niland, clinical counselor; Cory Kirby, student success coach; Jillian Lincourt, associate university registrar; Melissa Blakeney, admissions counselor; Larry Perez, university liaison; Daniel Moody, advancement research analyst; Brittney Albert, coordinator of university events; Tammy Ball, graphic designer; and Mary Kelly Crowder, lead creative project manager.
- Zach Nichols, a UNCG graduate, has joined First Citizens Bank as a commercial banker. Nichols is based in the office at 1414 W. Northwood St. in Greensboro, but will also spend time at the High Point Mendenhall and Winston-Salem Trenwest offices.
- Thomas E. Medlin has joined Hagan Barrett as a partner. He most recently served as a partner with Sparrow Dennis & Medlin.
• Betsy Seaton joined Guilford College as director of alumni and parent engagement in June. She was director of community engagement at Children’s Home Society of North Carolina in Greensboro the past four years.