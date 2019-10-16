Achievers
Scott K. Tippett, a partner with Hagan Barrett, will present Tax Savings Structures and Strategies during a full-day seminar, Business Acquisition from Start to Finish, offered by the National Business Institute as continuing legal education for professionals Dec. 16 at the Holiday Inn Raleigh North-Midtown.
***
Allison Mullins has become a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers.
Membership in the college must be fewer than 1% of lawyers in a state or province. There are approximately 5,800 members in the United States and Canada.
Mullins is a partner in the firm of Turning Point Litigation/Mullins Duncan Harrell & Russell.
***
Kersey Valley Spookywoods has been voted number two on a national list of America’s Top Five 2019 Scariest Haunted Attractions distributed by America Haunts.
Kersey Valley, owned by Tony Wohlgemuth, is in the process of debuting its second new attraction this year: The Kersey Valley Ghost Train nighttime ghost tale train ride. It is also a daytime train ride for the Maize Adventure corn maze. The one-third scale train will offer up to 104 passengers a ride on the completed, one-half mile loop from the Kersey Valley Express Depot around the existing corn maize, including an “abandoned” mine shaft.
***
Jimmy Tomlin was the winner of the 14th annual Senior Spelling Bee, organized by Senior Resources of Guilford’s Evergreens Lifestyle Center.
Contestants included: Elaine Bowman, Maggie Brown, Patricia Coates, Carol Cooper, Marjorie Liles, Rosalyn Marhatta, Frank O’Neill (runner-up) and Tomlin.
First place and runner up gift baskets were awarded.
***
Dr. Palmer Edwards, a psychiatrist practicing in Winston-Salem, was sworn in as the North Carolina Medical Society’s 166th president Oct. 4 at the society’s annual LEAD Health Care Conference.
***
Brandon Maynard, the food and beverage director of AC Hotel Asheville, was a finalist on the Biltmore Beacon’s 40 Under Forty list in the Asheville area. A native to Greensboro, Maynard attended Western Guilford High School.
Each year the weekly newspaper accepts nominations to honor 40 rising stars of the greater Asheville business community. The candidates are judged upon their career success, business achievements and his or her accomplishments in local community service.
On Sept. 26 at the DoubleTree Hotel at Biltmore, all 40 of the featured individuals were honored during the annual 40 Under Forty Leadership Awards Gala.
***
Newsweek ranked SHOPNATIONAL.com as number one on its list of Best Online Shops 2020 for women’s fashion (single brand). The category included brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Chadwicks and White House Black Market.
Newsweek developed the rankings based on an independent survey of more than 20,000 U.S. customers who were asked whether they’d recommend brands to friends or family. Respondents also assessed the brands on their communications, technical competence, service range, customer focus and accessibility. More than 130,000 evaluations were collected.
Founded in 1952, NATIONAL started as a mail order business by Eddie Smith in Lexington. His daughter, Lynda Smith Swann, now runs the business.
Announcements
Allen Tate Realtors has acquired Realty One, an independent residential brokerage firm based in Winston-Salem.
With this announcement, Allen Tate will operate eight local branch offices throughout the Triad region, including three in Winston-Salem.
Established in 2010, Realty One is an independent, family-owned residential real estate company with more than 65 experienced real estate agents.
Eric Munger, owner and broker-in-charge of Realty One, will join the Allen Tate Winston-Salem leadership team, along with branch leaders Angela Kalamaras and Holly Lindsey.
***
SFW has purchased Greensboro-based Quixote Group Research, Marketing and PR.
With the acquisition, SFW will have 64 employees based at its headquarters in Greensboro and at its office in Raleigh. Both companies have partnered with U.S. and international clients across a wide range of categories, including consumer goods, health and oral care, commercial transportation, textiles and apparel, education, and industrial.
Chuck Mattina, president of Quixote Group, will join SFW as a senior vice president, and will focus on building the company’s communication and content business, as well as providing qualitative research support to SFW’s research business unit. Kim Doran, Quixote Group’s founder and CEO, will play a key role during the integration of the two firmsand will lend her more than four decades of strategic communications experience to the company.
***
Family Service of the Piedmont has signed a lease with Wake Forest Baptist Health on a building that will house the new High Point Center for Child Wellness, set to open early next year. The center will be located at 308 Boulevard St. in High Point.
Made possible through a $1 million gift from Earl and Kitty Congdon and a $500,000 gift from the Foundation for a Healthy High Point, the center will offer psychiatric care for children and families who have no health insurance coverage or are on Medicaid. Services will include psychiatric assessments, medication management, therapeutic service and case management.
The center is expected to initially serve 500 children a year. It will include administrative and intake staff, four child therapists, two case managers, a pediatric psychiatric nurse, a certified nursing assistant, a nurse practitioner, a physician assistant, and a child and adolescent psychiatrist.
Awards
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi awarded Crystal Dixon, an assistant professor at UNCG, with a Love of Learning Award worth $500. Dixon is one of 200 recipients to receive the award.
Love of Learning Awards are designed to help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development, and more.
Dixon will use funds from the award to complete a Master of Arts in sustainability at Wake Forest University.
Military
A 2012 Middle College at N.C. A&T graduate is providing maintenance capability to the U.S. Navy’s submarine force in the Pacific as part of a hybrid crew of sailors and civilian mariners working aboard the expeditionary submarine tender USS Frank Cable.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Donnie Totten of McLeansville is a personnel specialist aboard the Guam-based submarine tender, one of only two such ships in the U.S. Navy. The Frank Cable and its crew provides maintenance and resupply capabilities both in port and at sea.
A Navy personnel specialist is responsible for working in human resources, administrative work and processing paperwork.
Totten credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in McLeansville.
“I was taught to appreciate everything no matter how small, big, cheap or expensive,” said Totten.
On the Move
High Point University welcomed five new staff members in September:
- Anita Singh Chaudhary
, systems specialist;
- Erin Ford
, program assistant;
- Jami Sowers
, writer and editor;
- Ian Smith
, scientific computing system administrator; and
- Timothy Reklau, computing support analyst.
- Richard Andrews
has been elected as a director at Tuggle Duggins. Additionally,
- Donnie Sparrow
and
- Jason Sparrow have joined the law firm.
- Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Beth Eller
to the newly created role of vice president of Truliant Mortgage Services. Eller will build on recent efforts to transform Truliant’s mortgage program. The credit union began adding dedicated mortgage lending officers this year, first hiring four MLOs in the Triad and now expanding to dedicated officers the Charlotte-Metro region. Truliant also created two digital MLO roles to support its Member Contact Center to service online applications.
- Gina Hopkins has joined Allen and James Designs in High Point as an interior designer.
- The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has promoted Kathy Johnson
to senior accountant. She has been with the foundation since 2017. Also,
- Latoya Cheek has joined the foundation as senior accountant.
- CHESS Healthcare Solutions has named Dr. Jesse James as chief medical officer. James comes from Evolent Health in Arlington, Va., where he served as chief medical information officer.
