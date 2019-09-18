Achievers
For the eighth time, more Great 100 nurses work at Cone Health than for any other health-care network in the state. Twenty-seven of this year’s Great 100 nurses work at Cone Health.
These nurses were selected in a blind application process.
Cone Health’s 2019 Great 100 nurses and where they work:
Alamance Regional Medical Center:
- Rosa Davis, Marcel Mitchell-Turner, Alisa Scott
- Annie Penn Hospital: Mona Easter, Robin Gentry
- Cone Health (System-wide): Clara Iacoucci, Susan Kirks, Nicole Simmons
- Moses Cone Hospital: Rekha Aryal, Rebecca Berman, Lindsey Blackwell, Marie Byrd, Wendy Childress, Devon Lofters, Tanya Shelton, Kristen West, Carly Whiteside, Maria Withrow
- Triad HealthCare Network: Victoria Brewer, Atika Hall, Dionne Leath, Angela Thomas
Wesley Long Hospital:
- Debra Brendley, Amber Melton, Jennifer Oxendine, Tammy Wise
- Women’s Hospital: Amanda Loye
Great 100 nurses will be honored at a gala Oct. 5 at the Embassy Suites Convention Center in Concord.
***
Heather Dodson of Keller Williams Realty of Greensboro was recently elected the 2020 president elect at the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association’s annual meeting.
Dodson, who serves as a treasurer on the 2019 GRRA Board of Directors, will serve as GRRA president starting in January 2021.
Marvette Artis of Wilkinson Triad Realty was elected the 2020 GRRA assistant treasurer. She will serve as GRRA treasurer in 2021.
Three new GRRA members were also elected to the 2020 GRRA Board of Directors: Kimberly Pruitt of RE/MAX of Greensboro; Scott Thompson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty and Jan Epps-Dawson of Allen Tate. The board members will serve from 2020-21.
***
The 2019 edition of Benchmark Litigation’s “40 & Under Hot List” recognized Brooks Pierce partner Clint Morse as a leader in the legal profession for the third straight year.
***
Margaret Rowlett of Smith, James, Rowlett & Cohen has been selected by her peers for inclusion in the 2020 edition of the Best Lawyers in America. Rowlett has received this honor each year since 2009.
***
Barbara R. Morgenstern was recognized in the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers in America published by U.S. News & World Report for the 24th consecutive year.
Awards
Abby Donnelly, founder of The Leadership & Legacy Group, won a Bronze award from Readers’ Favorite for her book, “Straight Talk About Planning Your Succession: A Primer for CEOs.”
Readers’ Favorite is an online book review and award contest site. Readers’ Favorite is fully accredited by the Better Business Bureau (A+ rating).
Announcements
Alcova Mortgage, a residential mortgage lender, will hold an open house and ribbon cutting from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at 3608 W. Friendly Ave., Suite 106 in Greensboro.
For information, call 252-503-2946.
***
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, recently launched in Greensboro.
Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.
Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.
For information, visit www.yourgreenpal.com.
***
Total Computer Solutions has moved its headquarters to 5601 New Garden Village Drive in Greensboro. The company’s former location on Thatcher Road in Greensboro closed Aug. 26.
For information, call 336-632-0860 or email alimbers@tcsusa.com.
On the Move
High Point University has hired the following:
- Paige Ader
, event planner;
- Tara Craver
and
- Heidi Davis
, learning excellence specialists;
- Taylor Cuthbertson, Elizabeth Parker
and
- Sarah Schoultz
, admissions counselors;
- Tom DiRoma
, director of Greek Life;
- Cecelia Granzin
, senior regional admissions counselor;
- Robin Hipps
, laboratory manager and research assistant;
- Michael Ionescu
, admissions leadership counselor; J
- ill Moore and Paydon Shoaf
, administrative assistants;
- Nora Moore
, budget manager;
- Patrick Moore
, gardens coordinator;
- Austin Miller
, systems specialist;
- Carolyn Rauch
, assistant director of campus engagement and student activities;
- Josh Rich
, director of student conduct;
- Victorian Strobel
, manager of annual giving;
- Robert Tillman
, student success coach; and
- Don Williams, network analyst.
- Kelly A. Cameron has joined the law firm of Wall Babcock in Winston-Salem as a partner.
• Mark Moore has joined Alliance Worldwide Investigative Group as senior account executive.
• Natalie K. Sanders and Tanisha Palvia have joined the Brooks Pierce’s Greensboro office as counsel. Sanders provides counsel and defense to businesses in all aspects of employment law while Palvia focuses her practice on white-collar criminal defense.
