Achievers
Georgieann Bogdan, director of academic accessibility at Greensboro College, has been invited to present a paper in October at the annual meeting of the North Carolina Association on Higher Education and Disability at the UNC-Wilmington.
Bogdan will present, “Greensboro College: A Model of Universal Design for Learning Across Campus.” The paper describes the college’s efforts during the past several years to become a Universal Design for Learning campus at the institutional level.
UDL is a framework for teaching to accommodate all learning styles, based on scientific insights into how we learn.
***
Leadership Greensboro, a program of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, recently welcomed its 2020 Class for the program year kickoff, held Aug. 22-23.
The new class of 46 leaders from across the city engaged in two days of orientation and team building, and will continue with monthly program days through May 2020.
Leadership Greensboro is a three-part, nine-month leadership development program featuring customized, innovative curriculum from the Center for Creative Leadership.
Participants of the new class include: Faza Bah, VF Corporation; Andy Barrow, Cone Health; Garet Beane, American Heart Association; Jasmine Beard, AJOY Consulting; Ryan Billings, Novant Health; William Brown, city of Greensboro; Derek Carte, Allegacy Federal Credit Union; Ryan Carter, Sanctuary House; Derek Caudle, Triad Goodwill; Erin Christmas, Diamondback Investment; Jason Claggett, Encompass Solutions; Manny Clark, Fox Rothschild; Janie Coley, Volvo; Tod Dalton, CPL; Misty Decker, Well-Spring; Laura Elliott, WithersRavenel; Sherrell Gales, A Small Miracle; Ron Glenn, Greensboro Police Department; Bryle H. Hatch, N.C. A&T; John Hill, Hillcos/Autotrends; Jennifer Himes, Tuggle Duggins; Ryan Huggins, Morgan Stanley; Amber Kapas, Kontoor Brands; David Kaplan, Bernard Robinson & Company; Altina Layman, Fellowship Hall; Bianca Lehman, Advanced Home Care; Jon Lyon, Evonik Corporation; Karrie Manson, Guilford College; Candace Martin, Action Greensboro; Jason Mathews, Lincoln Financial Group; Joe Metts, Charles Aris; Ryan Neely, Lincoln Financial Group; Megan Omoruyi, Lincoln Financial Group; Mike Paduano, United HealthCare; Ellen Pancoast, Cone Health; Alex Pappas, Volvo Group; Sam Seyedin, UNCG; Justin Spradley, Pinnacle Financial Partners; Taylor Sykes, Pennybyrn; Jaclyn Szapacs, The Brady Family of Companies; Patrick Tewksbury, VF Corporation; Marcus Thomas, Mount Zion Baptist Church; Ray Thornton, Bell Partners; Barbara West, Greensboro Chamber; Amanda Wood, O’Neal Manufacturing Services; and Kelly York, Smith Leonard.
***
For the sixth year, all six Cone Health hospitals earn the “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The foundation is the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people. The Cone Health hospitals are Alamance Regional Medical Center, Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health Behavioral Health Hospital, Moses Cone Hospital, Wesley Long Hospital and Women’s Hospital.
The designation of LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader means Cone Health earned the top score of 100 in the 2019 health care equity index survey.
Cone Health supports several employee network groups. One is the Cone Health LGBT Dive-In Network Group. These employees help shape and review the above criteria and work with the LGBTQ community on health projects throughout the year.
The foundation also recognized 14 of Novant Health’s acute care facilities as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality.” Local centers include: Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
For information, visit hrc.org/hei.
***
Brooks Pierce partner Jennifer Van Zant was recently selected as one of Benchmark Litigation’s Top 250 Women in Litigation. She has been named to the list each year since 2015.
The list features 250 women across the United States who have earned their place by participating in impactful litigation matters, as well as by earning the respect of their peers and clients as top players in their respective fields. Attorneys are nominated based on extensive client and peer reviews.
***
The Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center’s board has elected members to new leadership positions. Last year’s board co-chairman and long-time Guilford Green leader, Bil Guill, is the new board chairman.
Board member Barbara Lawrence has stepped in as vice chairman.
Board member Steve Stonecypher is the new treasurer.
Announcements
Soul Beauty Supply partners Rizwan Quyyom and Amir Khan have signed on as U-Haul neighborhood dealers to serve the Greensboro community.
The beauty supply store at 807 W. Florida St. in Greensboro will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and moving supplies.
For information, call 336-275-9167.
***
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina will open a third location in High Point at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at 2012 N. Main St. There will be a ribbon cutting at 8:30 a.m.
The new donation center and retail store will occupy the former Rite Aid at the intersection of Eastchester Drive and North Main Street and will replace the recently closed Kettering Avenue store.
It will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.
***
Bonchon, a restaurant chain known for its Korean double-fried chicken, will hold its official grand opening from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, with special offers to costumers.
The restaurant is at 607-A S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
Grants
High Point University’s Pamela Lundin, Andrew Wommack and Meghan Blackledge, all assistant professors of chemistry, received a $299,500 grant from the National Science Foundation’s Major Research Instrumentation program.
The grant money will support the purchase of a 400 MHz Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectrometer to continue undergraduate research in HPU’s new Wanek School of Natural Sciences. The NMR spectroscopy is one of the most powerful tools available to chemists to determine the structure of molecules.
NMR spectroscopy allows chemists to examine the structure of unknown molecules and to confirm what kind of molecule they formed in the lab. With this new technology, Lundin will be able to continue her research in conjugated polymers, which are conductive plastics. These materials can be used to build bendable smartphones, tablets and flexible portable solar chargers.
Last year, Wommack was awarded two chemistry grants from the National Science Foundation totaling nearly $600,000. The first grant helps better understand exercise-induced stress on cellular function, and the second grant focuses on how plants react to stressors.
Awards
The North Carolina Alliance for Athletics, Health, Physical Education, Recreation, Dance and Sport Management recently announced its state-wide education winners.
Three Guilford County educators won top awards in their respective fields. Roy Sanchez was announced as the N.C. Adapted Physical Education Teacher of the Year. Christine Fisher has been named as the N.C. Dance Education Teacher of the Year. Rachel Clark is the 2019 N.C. Female Coach of the Year.
Sanchez, Fisher and Clark will be recognized at the NCAAHPERD-SM State Convention in Winston-Salem in October.
***
The U.S. Travel Association honored Visit North Carolina on Aug. 20 with a Mercury Award for “Firsts That Last,” a marketing campaign that documents real-life travelers on their first visit to the state to experience a first in their lives. The award was presented at the association’s Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations in Austin, Texas.
Visit N.C. competed against Pure Michigan and Travel Oregon in the finals for best branded and integrated marketing campaigns by larger state organizations.
Anchored on VisitNC.com, “Firsts That Last” was carried across advertising, digital media, print and social platforms. The campaign was created by Luquire George Andrews of Charlotte, Visit N.C.’s agency of record.
***
Two High Point University staff members were awarded $5,000 from the Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Award for their service to the university.
Nancy Gordon, assistant vice president for business services, and Jeffrey Thomas, campus security officer, received the honor from HPU President Nido Qubein in front of colleagues and their family members. Gordon has been a member of the HPU family for 20 years, and Thomas has been with the university for nearly nine years.
Last year, the Kahn family and University Business Magazine of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., established the Kenneth F. and Jana S. Kahn Extraordinary Staff Award to honor two HPU employees who provide dedicated service to the campus community and live out the university’s mission to provide students with an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.
On the Move
- Hannah E. Smith has joined Woodruff Family Law Group as an associate attorney. Smith graduated from Wake Forest University in 2015 with a B.S. in business and enterprise management and obtained her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law in 2018.
- Nick Cranston
has been promoted to director of the Moses Cone Surgery Center and the Wesley Long Surgery Center. Cranston is responsible for the business and clinical operations of the two centers. Also,
- Debra A. Miller
joins Cone Health as communications director;
- Tammy Myrick
has been named director of marketing, people and culture; and
- Susan Terrell has been named executive director for talent management.
- Chuck Wallington has been promoted to executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for Cone Health. He joins Cone Health’s senior most leadership team.
- Sandra Mock
has been promoted to audit manager at Cannon & Company. Also,
- Jack Haymore
, who joined Cannon & Company in 2015 as a staff accountant,
- has been promoted to audit supervisor.
- John Young has been named vice president of technology and transformation at Biscuitville Fresh Southern.
- Guilford Child Development has appointed Maria Layne-Stevens as its new chief executive officer effective Nov. 1. Layne-Stevens, who has served as the organization’s chief operating officer since November 2018, will succeed current president and CEO Robin Britt, who is retiring in October.
