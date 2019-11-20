Awards
Canterbury School has presented its Distinguished Service Award to Dan and Knox Barker, champions of the school for more than two decades. The Barkers served terms on Canterbury’s board of trustees, in addition to the countless volunteer hours they dedicated as parents of three Canterbury alumni. Additionally, Dan chaired the committee on trustees, and Knox has served on search committees for head of school.
By tradition, the recipients of the Distinguished Service Award are presented with medals designed by Canterbury students. This year’s award medals were created by first-graders Maryam Rehman and Hadassah Lowery.
Canterbury’s incoming and outgoing board members also were recognized. Three people have joined the Canterbury School Board of Trustees for three-year terms: Harriette Knox, Jane Pope and Will Sydnor. Hank Lovvorn is board president. Thomas Milton, Sara Anne Parham, Brad McCormick and Mindy Oakley have rotated off Canterbury’s board.
Achievers
Brooks Pierce has announced that 28 of the practice areas in its Greensboro office received tier-one metropolitan rankings in the 2020 edition of U.S. News and World Report — Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” Firm-wide, 37 practice areas received top rankings.
The 24 Brooks Pierce practice areas that received a tier-one ranking in the Greensboro metropolitan area are: Banking and finance law, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, bet-the-company litigation, business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), closely held companies and family businesses law, commercial finance law, commercial litigation, construction law, corporate law, employment law — management, environmental law, financial services regulation law, labor law — management, litigation — banking and finance, litigation — environmental, litigation — intellectual property, litigation — labor and employment, litigation — patent, litigation — securities, litigation — tax, mergers and acquisitions law, real estate law, tax law, and trusts and estates law.
***
Lincoln Financial Group has been named to the Forbes JUST 100 list — an annual ranking conducted by the nonprofit JUST Capital in partnership with Forbes Magazine. It was ranked at 66. The JUST 100 names the top 100 publicly-traded companies in America that are delivering on issues such as worker and customer treatment, community involvement, and environmental impact. Organizations on the JUST 100 list are selected based on survey data from thousands of Americans, about what they want and expect from the country’s biggest companies.
***
Milton Howell, a tax partner with DMJ & Co., completed and earned the cybersecurity fundamentals for finance and accounting professionals certificate, a program by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The course is a comprehensive learning program geared to help professionals demonstrate cybersecurity risk management within their organizations and/or clients and to distinguish between the different types of cyber attacks, data breaches and cybersecurity frameworks.
***
Dr. Randall P. White, a consulting psychologist, executive coach, professor and author, has been elected as chairman for the Council Leadership Team of the American Psychological Association. He will serve as chairman-elect for one year before assuming the chairman position in 2021. White has served as a member-at-large of the team for five years.
The APA is a nonprofit corporation governed by a council of representatives who are elected from its divisions and affiliated psychological associations.
White is founding partner of The Executive Development Group, a partnership of psychologists based in Greensboro that provides leadership development, executive coaching, board evaluations and executive MBA curriculum and instruction.
***
Wake Forest Baptist Health — High Point Medical Center was awarded an ‘A’ in the Fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing High Point Medical Center’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers.
The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.
***
Wyatt Early Harris Wheeler’s family law practice area has received a Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in the 2020 Edition of U.S. News — Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms.” Rankings are based on overall practice area performance, client feedback and peer recognition.
***
Alex Smith, a senior budget and management analyst for Guilford County government, and Nichole Smith, a human resources director for Rockingham County government, have completed the Leading for Results program at the UNC School of Government as Local Government Federal Credit Union Fellows.
They were among 26 individuals from across North Carolina identified as critical leaders in their local government and were selected in a competitive process from among 150 applicants to the program.
The Leading for Results program focuses on personal and organizational leadership.
Announcements
Roderick Robinson recently launched Black Claw Energy, a solar power company that offers solar energy solutions for business, residential and automotive charging applications.
The company was recently accepted to participate in the INVESTinNC crowdfunding initiative. INVESTinNC is an educational program created to inform North Carolina business owners and potential investors about new opportunities to participate in investment crowdfunding under the N.C. PACES Act.
Robinson’s firm is also part of the INVESTinNC “Veterans Six Pack,” which groups start-up businesses according to qualified demographics. Robinson is a U.S. Army veteran (82nd Airborn Division, 525 Military Intelligence).
Black Claw Energy works statewide and has its headquarters at 101 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. For information, call 910-975-1116 or visit bclawenergy.com.
***
R J Harrington & Associates, doing business as Bob Harrington Associates, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. The company is an executive search firm that specializes in the managerial and executive recruiting needs of the printing and packaging industries.
On the Move
Rockingham County Schools has named Keith Barnett the principal of the SCORE Center effective January 2020. Barnett currently serves as assistant principal at Smith High School in Guilford County. Curtis Gore, current principal, will retire in December 2019.
***
UNCG has awarded permanent tenure to 15 faculty members and promoted 19.
The 15 promotions to associate professor with permanent tenure are: Ali Askarov, department of peace and conflict studies; Allison Bramwell and Tamaki Onishi, department of political science; Anne G. Chouinard, department of educational research methodology; Jiyoung Hwang, department of marketing, entrepreneurship, hospitality and tourism; Thomas L. Lewis and Jonathan T. Rowell, department of mathematics and statistics; Brian L. McGowan and Jamie L. Schissel, department of teacher education and higher education; Seoha Min, department of consumer, apparel, and retail studies; Anne E. Parsons, department of history; Sunny R. Spillane, School of Art; Tsz-ki M. Tsui, department of biology; Naurice F. Woods Jr., African American and African Diaspora Studies Program; and Hemali P. Rathnayake, department of nanoscience.
The 19 promotions to professor with permanent tenure are: Silvia C. Bettez, department of educational leadership and cultural foundations; Rachel Briley, School of Theatre; Steven R. Cureton, Sarah C. Daynes and Stephen J. Sills, department of sociology; Ye He, Allen W. Journell Jr., Edna Tan and Amy M. Vetter, department of teacher education and higher education; Robert A. Henson, department of educational research methodology; Maura K. Heyn, department of classical studies; Corey M. Johnson, department of geography, environment and sustainability; Peter M. Kellett, department of communication studies; Rebecca B. MacLeod, School of Music; Hamid R. Nemati, department of information systems and supply chain management; Kelly J. Poole, department of social work; Robert W. Strack, department of public health education; and Lee M. Walton and Patricia Wasserboehr, School of Art.
