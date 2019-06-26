Milestones

Achievers
A Greensboro College alumna and her book will be the subject of a panel in November at the world’s largest annual convention for religion scholars.
Kathleen Gallagher Elkins, a 2004 graduate, and her book “Mary, Mother of Martyrs: How Motherhood Became Self-Sacrifice in Early Christianity” will be featured at the concurrent meeting of the American Academy of Religion and the Society of Biblical Literature in San Diego.
***
Catherine Slusar Buck, a 2015 Greensboro College graduate, has a book coming out Sept. 1 on Appalachian crafts and folklore.
“Granny Buck’s Dibs and Dabs: Appalachian Traditions and Magical Ways” covers everything from water witching to candle and soap making, love spells to crossroads and graveyards. It will be available at Barnes & Noble and www.BN.com.
***
Brooks Pierce’s mergers, acquisitions and real estate practices were recognized in the second annual IFLR1000 state-specific rankings. The mergers and acquisitions practice received a Tier 3 ranking, while the real estate practice was ranked as “Recommended.”
IFLR is a guide to financial and corporate law firms, ranking the practice areas of mergers and acquisitions, restructuring and insolvency, and banking and capital markets.
The IFLR1000 rankings are primarily based on transactional evidence, peer feedback and client feedback.
***
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker honored Carla Stowers of Oak Ridge as the Sixth District Community Hero of the Month for June.
Each month, Walker awards a constituent, business or organization in his district for displaying extraordinary acts of service and for making a difference in the lives around them.
Stowers is a volunteer for Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center. She also serves by leading a post-abortive recovery group at her church, Daystar Church, and recently organized a pregnancy care drive by acquiring baby items for mothers taking the parenting class at the center.
She was presented with a certificate and a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in her honor.
***
Brooks Pierce partners and UNC-Chapel Hill alumni Charles Baldwin and Bob Saunders were recently appointed to the UNC Board of Visitors. Their four-year terms begin July 1.
The board of visitors is an active group of volunteers, assisting the board of trustees and chancellor in activities that help advance the university, including public relations, government relations and fund raising.
The board of visitors’ members serve as ambassadors, informing members of their communities about what is going on at UNC and keeping the administration informed about what is being said about the university.
Announcements
The WellSpring Group and Cone Health have announced a three-year extension of its agreement for WellSpring to continue managing Cone’s life plan community in Burlington, The Village at Brookwood. In addition, the organizations appointed Michael Garland as The Village’s new executive director.
WellSpring began managing The Village’s day-to-day operations for Cone in 2017, having already provided planning and marketing services there since September 2015.
Garland succeeds the late Michael D. Walsh, who died in May following a short illness.
Milestones
- U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Heather N. MacGowan has completed basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
MacGowan, daughter of Eric and Theresa Poehlein of McLeansville, earned distinction as an honor graduate. She is the wife of Adam MacGowan of Elon and a 2006 Southeast Guilford High School graduate.
- U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob T. East and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary J. Stanley have completed basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
East is the son of Shawn S. East and husband of Madelynne O. Mulligan of Eden. He is a 2018 graduate of Morehead High School.
Stanley is the son of Dala F. and Joesph F. Stanley, brother of Joshua T. Stanley and husband of Deshauna N. Stanley of Eden. He is a 2016 graduate of Morehead High School.
***
Nicholas Rieker of Winston-Salem, an aeronautical engineering major, will be inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2023 on June 27.
Approximately 1,200 candidates are selected each year out of 16,000 applicants. Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy is a four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service.
Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.
On the Move
- Kimberly M. Funderburk has joined the Guilford Parent Academy as its new director.
- Tracy Myers has joined the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce as the executive vice president of member engagement. Myers comes to the chamber from Winston-Salem-based Allegacy Federal Credit Union, where she served as the vice president of business and community development.
- The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has hired Ross Harris as director of communications and marketing. Harris previously worked with the foundation as the first project manager for the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Most recently, she was the executive director of the N.C. Institute of Political Leadership.