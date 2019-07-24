Achievers
Wayne Johns, a professor of English at Greensboro College, has won honorable mention for the 2019 Brockman-Campbell Award for his first full-length poetry collection, “Antipsalm.”
The award has been given annually since 1977 by the N.C. Poetry Society for the best book of poetry by a North Carolina native or current resident.
Johns also was a finalist in the 2019 Randall Jarrell Poetry Contest, sponsored by the N.C. Writers’ Network. Award recipients from both contests will read from their work Sept. 14 at the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities in Southern Pines.
***
Amy Kincaid, a partner with Schell Bray, has been appointed to the North Carolina State Bar Board of legal specialization estate planning and probate law specialty committee. Kincaid has been a board certified specialist in estate planning and probate law since 2010.
April Kight, a partner with Schell Bray as well, has been appointed chairwoman of the securities regulation committee of the North Carolina Bar Association’s business law section. She has been a member of the securities regulation committee and the business law section council since 2016.
Announcements
Aaron Woody, Asheboro City Schools’ new superintendent, will host three informal meet-and-greets at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St. in Asheboro.
Sessions will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 1 and 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 15.
Woody began his career in public education as a language arts and history teacher in Guilford County. He has additionally served as an adjunct professor at UNCG.
***
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina will close its retail store located on 234 Kettering Road in High Point on Sunday, July 28.
The closure will be in preparation for Triad Goodwill’s move to its newest High Point retail store and donation center on 2012 Main St., which will open in late August.
Awards
The Greensboro Bar Association has awarded the 2018 North Carolina Bar Association Centennial Award to W. Erwin Fuller Jr., a retired Brooks Pierce partner. The award recognizes “outstanding and exemplary community service.”
Honors
David J. Miller II (DSC #189) of Gamma Beta Sigma Graduate Chapter was recently inducted as one of five new members into the Distinguished Service Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.
Membership in the chapter is the highest level of recognition the fraternity can bestow upon a member who has made outstanding contributions and given extraordinary service to the fraternity, and/or in his community, state, region and the nation. Only 191 members have received this honor in the 105-year history of the fraternity.
Miller is currently assistant superintendent of operations for the Lexington City Schools and was previously the director of community engagement and a principal with Guilford County Schools. He is also the senior pastor of Hope Community Christian Church.
Miller was a spring 1990 initiate of the Phi Beta Sigma’s Eta Chapter, located at N.C. A&T, and has served for nearly 30 years.
On the Move
- Alicia Silla has joined Fidelity Bank in Fuquay-Varina as a senior vice president and director of channel and product management.
- N.C. A&T has announced that Dr. Raymond E. Samuel has been named director of the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer’s Aging and Community Health, effective July 15.
- John Silvia has joined Carolinas Investment Consulting as director of economics. Silvia recently retired from his position as managing director and chief economist for Wells Fargo.
- Melody Rood has joined UNCG University Libraries as the new student success librarian in Jackson Library.
• Marc Schaefer will retire as chief executive officer of Truliant Federal Credit Union at the end of 2019. Truliant President Todd Hall will become president and CEO on Jan. 1.