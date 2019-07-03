Announcements
Your House Restaurant in Greensboro has closed its doors.
The restaurant was built and opened in 1965 by Joseph Callicott of Greensboro and the late James E. Moore of Burlington, and operated continuously under that ownership and management since.
The closing, under consideration for several months, was timed to coincide with the retirement of the restaurant’s manager of 25 years, John Roberts.
Achievers
For the ninth consecutive year, High Point University has been named to the Colleges of Distinction, a college guide that honors institutions with an innovative, teacher-centered undergraduate education and a strong record of preparing graduates for real-world success.
For the second year, HPU was also recognized as a 2019-20 Career Development College of Distinction. This was a newly developed recognition last year based on three criteria: integrated career exploration and preparation, accessible programs and training, and career-centered staff.
***
Boater Landon Whicker of Winston-Salem placed second in the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League Piedmont Division tournament June 22 on High Rock Lake. He caught five bass weighing 18 pounds, 2 ounces. For his win, Whicker pocketed $2,066.
Todd Walters of Kernersville placed third with five bass weighing 17 pounds, 15 ounces. He won $1,410.
Brad Hendrix of Greensboro placed ninth among the top 10 co-anglers with four bass weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces. He took home $242.
***
GCG Wealth Management celebrates its 25th anniversary this July. It is an independent, regional financial services firm that manages total client assets of more than $1 billion and provides financial strategies for investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, tax management and more. The firm has seven locations in the Carolinas, Florida and Louisiana.
Along with its anniversary, GCG Wealth Management has several other recent accomplishments to celebrate including:
- Launching a new 7,000-square-foot office at the Greensboro location.
- Continued business growth with recent expansions into Greensboro and Winter Park, Fla.
- Growth of managed client assets year over year.
- A new partnership with The Advisor Group, the industry’s third largest network of independent advisers.
***
High Point businessman and leadership author Bill McKenzie was recently invited to discuss high impact leadership with the counselor-in-training staff at the High Point YMCA’s Camp Cheerio in Roaring Gap. The 30 high school students were selected from more than 200 applications.
McKenzie’s book has been used as a leadership learning resource by the camp since 2014.
Awards
The North Carolina Department of Commerce Program, NCWorks, awarded the Regional Partnership Award to AKG of America for its accomplishments and contributions related to North Carolina workforce development. The local workforce board, Regional Partnership, allows each center to choose a nominee. The Alamance center chose AKG.
AKG is a founding member and promoter of the Career Accelerator Program in Alamance County. CAP has created a career pathway for students in the field of advanced manufacturing. AKG has also been a partner in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act on the job training program in order to train individuals to be a skilled worker in their field.
Marcelene Cook, talent and recruiting manager of AKG, represented AKG at the awards banquet.
The workforce board also backed the decision to nominate AKG of America for the state award. The winner of the state award will be given at the N.C. State Workforce Banquet in October in Greensboro.
***
Brooks Pierce managing partner Reid Phillips was honored by the N.C. Bar Association with its 2019 Chief Justice I. Beverly Lake Jr. Public Service Award (Lake Service Award). The award was presented at the NCBA’s annual meeting in Asheville.
The award recognizes an outstanding lawyer who has performed exemplary public service and who has made significant contributions to the legal profession.
Phillips was nominated by the Past Presidents’ Council and unanimously selected by the NCBA Board of Governors.
***
UNCG’s Ann Berry Somers, senior lecturer in the departments of biology and geography, environment and sustainability and Lloyd International Honors College faculty fellow, has been named the winner of two state-level awards.
Somers will receive the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award in Raleigh on July 18 and the N.C. Association for Biomedical Research Distinguished Teaching Award in STEM Education at the Bridging the Gap STEM education conference in October.
The Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award recognizes individuals who provide leadership in the conservation of wildlife diversity in North Carolina. Among other accomplishments that led to this award, Somers spent 23 years serving on the Non-Game Wildlife Advisory Committee of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and began an organization called the Box Turtle Connection, which now has 32 sites across North Carolina.
The N.C. Association for Biomedical Research award that Somers receives in October honors educators who have made extraordinary contributions to STEM education.
***
Linda Sekhon, founding chairwoman of High Point University’s Physician Assistant Studies program, received the House of Delegates Outstanding Service Award from the American Academy of Physician Assistants.
As the policymaking body of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, this award honors House of Delegates leaders who have provided exemplary service to the House of Delegates as well as to the academy. Sekhon has served the organization as chair of the Governance Commission, chairwoman of the Elections Committee and numerous reference committees through the years. She is also a member and leader of the N.C. Academy of Physician Assistants.
***
The Discovery Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Charlotte was awarded the Small Business Enterprise of the Year award at the Charlotte Crowns of Enterprise’s eighth annual Minority, Women and Small Business Enterprises Awards ceremony held May 16.
Dr. LaTanya Bowman, a Winston-Salem native, is the owner of the practice.
Military
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Khallyde Alston has completed basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
Alston is a 2016 Northeast Guilford High School graduate.
On the move
- Josh Campbell has joined Mickey Truck Bodies as manager of the parts team, reporting directly to Tom Arland, vice president corporate sales/fleet services and aftermarket parts.
- Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Alice Stevens to the newly created role of vice president of credit administration.
• Christine Ringuette has been appointed communications manager for Greensboro Urban Ministry. Ringuette most recently served as the executive director of Dress for Success Winston-Salem.