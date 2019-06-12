Achievers
Ward Black Law attorney Afi Johnson-Parris was selected to chair the family law section of the North Carolina Bar Association. Johnson-Parris currently serves as vice-chairwoman and will assume the role as chairwoman July 1.
The family law section of the NCBA consists of 1,382 lawyers and paralegals whose practice includes child custody, child support, divorce and alimony.
Greensboro College’s John Saari, professor of theatre, and his son Sean Saari, adjunct instructor of technical theatre, presented techniques of scenic painting and texturing processes to scenic artist apprentices and other theatre union members recently in Staten Island, N.Y.
The Saaris were among only a few experts invited to present at the first Scenic Materials Fair and Apprentices Day, sponsored by the United Scenic Artists Local 829 and the International Alliance of Theatre Stagehands & Electricians.
Other presenters included Otto Medvedesky, a scenic artist on the recent John Wick “Parabellum” movie.
The Saaris also will be presenting during the Fall 2019 United States Institute of Theatre Technology — Southeastern Section master classes, being held Sept. 6-7 at UNCG.
They will offer two workshops over three sessions: “Mixing it Up,” an expanded texturing workshop that builds on the workshop the Saaris offered at the 2018 USITT-SS master classes at Coastal Carolina University, and “Scrimmage Fun!,” in which the Saaris will instruct participants on how to paint on scrim fabrics and then develop fluorescent three-dimensional details.
The Elon University Board of Trustees has elected 2019 graduate Kenneth Brown Jr., a Smith High School graduate, to a two-year term as a youth trustee on the board. His term began June 1.
Brown is from Greensboro and graduated May 24 with a degree in human service studies. Brown now begins a two-year paid fellowship with the A.J. Fletcher Foundation in Raleigh, which is focused on promoting college access and success.
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 47 individuals — including Evariste Beri Ntirenganya of Greensboro and Tiffany Paige Brown of High Point — for licensure as Certified Public Accountants in North Carolina.
High Point University has been ranked No. 3 in North Carolina and No. 84 in the nation in the 2019 Governor’s Cybersecurity Talent Competition.
Cyber FastTrack is a free online cybersecurity program for college students and graduates. Through online challenges, quizzes, exams and tutorials, students learn disciplines that include forensics, intrusion detection, security operations, system and network penetration testing, and application penetration testing.
Five HPU students made the quarter finals and are now competing for $2.5 million in scholarships. Top performing students could earn a Cyber Honors Academy Scholarship for further study with leading cybersecurity company SANS; introductions to top employers including Vanguard, Fannie Mae, CISCO and Idaho National Laboratory; real-life cybersecurity experience to include on their resume; mock interviews with leading companies to prepare students for the workforce; and internship opportunities.
The five HPU students successfully completed “CyberStart Assess,” which is the initial tryout level. They began “CyberStart Game” on May 20 and will complete it June 28. The highest scoring students will then move on to “CyberStart Essentials.” The highest performing students across all stages of the program will be awarded scholarship money.
Military
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Dylan S. Brooks and U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Zachary F. Smith have completed basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
Brooks, a 2018 UNCG graduate, earned distinction as an honor graduate.
Smith is the son of Greer and Donna Smith of Winston-Salem and the brother of Justin Smith of Greensboro. He earned an associate degree in 2017 from Guilford Technical Community College.
Catharyn D. Nosek, Lieutenant Junior Grade, Nurse Corps United States Navy, was promoted to lieutenant on June 1. Nosek is a 2015 graduate of The Duke University School of Nursing, a 2013 graduate of Appalachian State University and a 2009 graduate of Bishop McGuinness High School.
She is currently serving at Naval Medical Center, Naples, Italy.
Announcements
CBRE|Triad has been awarded the listing assignment for State Street Station located in Old Irving Park in Greensboro. The mixed-use project is situated between North Elm and Church streets, one mile from both Revolution Mill and Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.
State Street Station consists of more than 64,000 square feet of space divided between nine buildings. There is currently 14,376 square feet of space available.
CBRE|Triad broker Lydia Whitley is handling the brokerage and marketing responsibilities for the shopping center.