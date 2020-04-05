MAYODAN — McMichael High School’s robotics students literally “rolled over” the competition at the North Carolina VEX Robotics State Championship in Concord.
McMichael’s Robotics Team 2777E won the Robot Skills Champion trophy by having the highest combined driver and programming skills. They also brought home trophies as Tournament Champion (by being undefeated in the elimination rounds) and for earning the Excellence Award — the highest award in VEX Robotics — with a combination of rankings, engineering design notebook and judges’ interview.
The state competition on March 7 got in just under the line before schools across the state were closed and extracurricular activities were canceled by Governor Roy Cooper.
“All four McMichael Teams did great at the VEX Robotics State Championship,” said their teacher John Butler. “Team 2777E, comprised of all junior Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) students, absolutely rolled over the competition.
“Their attention to detail in the engineering notebook, robotics programming, team dynamics and, of course, the mechanical robot led them to win three major awards,” Butler said.
Forty high school teams from across North Carolina met at Jay M. Robinson High School in Concord for the tournament.
Teams were battling it out “robotics style” for the top awards and to get one of six spots to represent North Carolina at the VEX Robotics World Championship scheduled for April in Kentucky. However, that championship was canceled due to COVID-19, Butler said.
Three members of the winning team shared their thoughts in recent phone interviews.
This was Erykah Watkins’ first year participating in competitive robotics. She started the basic robotics class as a sophomore then moved up to the competition-level class this year.
“Everyone is expected to compete in robotics,” Watkins said. Teams are determined by how students do during competitions at other schools or area competitions.
Although they got up early for the trip to Concord, Watkins said her energy level picked up when they arrived and saw the other competitors.
All the best teams in North Carolina were going against each other so competition was pretty strong, Watkins said.
It was the fourth year Ryan Dooley participated in the state championship, having started when he was in the eighth grade at Holmes Middle School in Eden. This year was the first time his team won the championship.
He said they spent the entire season building their talents to prepare for the competition, as well as entering local competitions.
After the most recent local competition, his team met and went over what they needed to do to improve, Dooley said.
“Off and on, we worked when we could in the classroom to get the robot where it needed to be.
“We ended up the week before the championship where we finished everything we thought we needed to do,” he said. “That one week before we were over-preparing. We were just practicing constantly.”
At the state competition, the team worked their way through the elimination brackets by winning each round. However, the final round required three competitions between the top two, with the team winning two of the three taking the championship, Dooley said.
Winning was “like a way to wrap up the past four years,” Dooley said. “It was a moment of feeling really happy that it had finally happened as well as proud of how far we had come.”
When he was uncertain about what he wanted to do, Coty Lindblom built a small robot after he enrolled in the class for six months last year. The experience convinced him that he wanted to get fully involved.
“Working with robots, there’s a lot of communication involved, such as communicating with the other team members and becoming able to understand each other,” he said.
He said he and his classmates learned how to code and put together prototypes, made an actual machine that works and were able to convey ideas to each other.
All three said they were excited when their names were called as the winners while sitting with the other McMichael teams.
“It was awesome,” said Lindblom. “It was a great experience and it was fun and we made it to Worlds even though Worlds didn’t happen.”
McMichael principal Jon Williams said he was very proud of the school’s robotics students.
“Mr. Butler and our students have done a tremendous job with the work they have done,” Williams said.
“I am very proud that we are now state champions and also a national championship qualifier. I hate that our students will not be able to compete as it was canceled due to the current crisis.
“Our students have really worked very hard and deserve a lot of credit for their creativity and determination with making such impressive competition robots,” Williams said.
Although they are disappointed the nationals were canceled, the team members already are looking ahead to next year.
