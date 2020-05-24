MAYODAN
Months of hard work paid off for the McMichael High School Air Force ROTC marksmanship teams when both qualified in the top 10 in the nation during regional competition in February at Camp Perry in Ohio.
The A team qualified in second place overall nationwide for Air Force Nationals and the B team finished Air Force Nationals in sixth place overall nationwide, said Major Andy Mercer, commanding officer of McMichael’s Air Force ROTC program since 2013.
The teams were preparing for the national competition when the coronavirus pandemic forced the entire nation into shutdown and all school activities, including that competition, were canceled for the rest of the year.
“We are very disappointed because we were supposed to leave on the 18th after the schools were shut on March 14,” Mercer said. “They worked so hard to prepare for nationals.
“We had three new shooters on that team (B team) and we were so shocked that they did so well,” Mercer said. “The four shooters that qualified for nationals were on our B team, and they out-shot our top four shooters.
“We were amazed but so proud of them,” he said.
All A Team members are juniors, so they will have the opportunity to qualify again in the 2020-2021 school year, Mercer noted. That team is comprised of Tanayah Galloway, Victoria Samsonova, Destiny Crouch and Kellen Pearson.
B Team members are senior Jessica Goodwin, junior Zachary Kennon, sophomore Emma Wray and freshman Alana Sizemore.
Goodwin, Wray and Sizemore entered the competition for the first time. The others went to regionals last year and finished eighth overall.
Being on a team that was second in the nation was “a great accomplishment and all our hard work paid off,” said Pearson. “It was very rewarding to accomplish something like that.”
The North Regional covers a third of the nation, basically northern and northeastern states, from the Dakotas to Missouri, across North Carolina and up through the northeast areas. There are also south and west regions as well as those competitors whose families are assigned to overseas military bases.
Galloway said she enjoyed the traveling and being around students from other states as well as some from an Air Force base in Germany. She was confident and excited about her third regional.
Preparing for the competition meant months of time at the shooting range in the ROTC’s classroom. Since air rifles are used, no explosions occur so the sound does not affect the rest of the school, Mercer said.
Competition is comprised of 10 shots in prone, 10 shots standing and 10 shots kneeling. The cadets are allowed 10 minutes each for prone and kneeling and 15 minutes standing.
“With prone and kneeling they have their elbows either on their knees or on the ground; and standing, they have no support, so it is harder to line up the target,” Mercer said, explaining the bull’s eye is basically a period on a paper 10 yards away.
“When you’re shooting, you have to load each shot each time and a lot of different steps to go through that take an average 20-30 seconds.”
Cadets have to make sure their natural point of aim is strong, and maintain their breathing to a certain point to where the shot is lined up with the target. Their trigger sleeve must be slow and calm.
“You have to put all those together,” Mercer said. Some shooters only need four-five minutes for 10 shots and some need all 10 minutes for 10 shots.
Master Sgt. Larry Nix, who joined the program in August of 2019, is the official coach although Mercer also assists with the team.
Most students are in the ROTC program for four years and 10-15% enlist in the military. Others, such as Cade Isley, enroll in military academies. He has been accepted at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.
Not all cadets participate in the shooting program, Mercer said.
“They volunteer for it when they enroll. Tryouts are held every fall when each team is pared down to eight or nine cadets and an alternate,” he said.
Normally, cadets are in the regular ROTC classroom for 90 minutes each day, but shooting team members stay after school for 21/2 hours three to four times a week to practice their skills.
“We worked really hard,” Galloway said. “We practiced three times week. It is really nice being on a team because we’re all like family.”
For Wray, a second-year cadet attending regionals for first time, “It was definitely an experience. It was really cool.”
However, Wray admitted regionals were not what she expected.
“When we shoot down here, we have regular targets we have to move ourselves,” she said. “But there, they have electronic targets, so we just press a button and they move for us.”
Wray is especially proud of the fact she “actually shot better up there than I had ever shot anywhere else.” One day, she shot a 523; the highest she had ever shot previously was a 495 to 500.
“I was very proud of myself and really excited,” she said. “You have to be calm and hold it in while you’re at the shooting range, but you can show your excitement when you get back to the hotel.” She said she called her mom as soon as she had the chance.
Her advice for future participants is simple: “Don’t doubt yourself. Just go up there and shoot and be confident in yourself and then you can do amazing things.”
Goodwin completed four semesters in the past two years in the Air Force ROTC program.
“I was super excited when I qualified to go to regional and that the team qualified as well,” she said. “It was scary at first, but the longer I was there, and the second I got on the line to compete, I felt calm and I was in my zone getting ready to compete.
“All those feelings of being scared just disappeared,” Goodwin said. “After I competed, I was so happy because it’s an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me and it was my last year to be able to compete.”
Goodwin is headed for active duty in the Army between July and September, and plans on making the military her career. She also hopes to get her degree in business.
In his freshman and sophomore years, Pearson went to regionals with his team coming in fourth in the regional the first year. The next year, they took first.
The hardest thing about participating in the regional was “just learning how much patience it actually takes to a perfect shot down range and learning the process you have to go through every time you take a shot,” Pearson said.
He will return to the ROTC program as a senior and hopes to make a career in military law enforcement in either the Air Force or Navy. Pearson wants to be in law enforcement because his father is a Kernersville Police Department sergeant.
“I have grown up around it and it’s natural for me to go into it,” Pearson said.
As with most seniors throughout the nation, Goodwin was “a little upset at first” that all senior activities including traditional graduation services were canceled.
“But I am grateful for everything I received,” she said. “I am grateful I got to spend time with ROTC and marksmanship before school was dismissed.”
Galloway was going to nationals as an alternate on Team A, so she was especially disappointed about the cancellation.
But, like the others, she is excited about going next year since she believes the McMichael team will again qualify for nationals.
“I’m looking forward to it,” she said.
Although Pearson admits it was “heartbreaking” not to participate in the national competition, he said it was “probably the best measure to take during the times we have now.
“I plan on giving it my all and being No. 1 in the nation my senior year and try to go to nationals then.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.