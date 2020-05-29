Thanks to some members of Margaret Christie’s fan club, i.e., sewing students, for arranging an interview with their idol. I enjoyed visiting her and offer a few details of her interesting life.
Nine-year-old Margaret Sanders traveled with her parents and brother by train from Cloverton, near Stratford on Avon, to Weymouth on the southern coast of England for their annual holiday in June 1940. They stayed in a boarding house and enjoyed playing on a safe sandy beach.
They happened to be at the harbor to witness Dunkirk ragtag evacuees debarking the tiny ships.
“Every man had a pair of trousers and nothing else. People were giving them fruit, etc. There were no vacancies in the resort, but they were given space to bathe and clean up. Deck chairs were left on the beach at night for them to use.
“The men were given prepaid postcards to send to their relatives. As they were leaving they tossed them out the train window for townspeople to mail. We were standing near a troop car, when Mother was hit by one of the cards. ‘Who’s winning the war now? We are running away!’ ”
Margaret attended the only school in Cloverton where students drilled for air raids and learned the sounds of different planes. Since they rode bikes or walked, schoolchildren were trained to drop to the ground if they were not able to get home or to a shelter and wait for the all-clear siren.
She remembers, “There was no petrol, not even on the black market. That small island had vegetables but did not grow fruit. Everything was rationed, even soap.”
Margaret was trained in business and managed the office of a solicitor. In the late 1960s her parents died within a year of each other. Friends in Asheville invited her to join them. She found work at the Red Cross and began teaching sewing classes at the House of Fabrics on Charlotte Street.
Margaret married Martin “Chris” Christie. They moved to Greensboro in 1976 to lease a 100-square-foot space in Four Seasons Belk to sell Viking sewing machines. Her reputation as a sewing instructor had preceded her. Within two weeks GTCC called: “Here’s your lab. Here’s your roster.” Forty-four years later, at 89 years old, she’s still there.
In 1984 Margaret and Chris opened Margaret Christie’s Sewing and Fabric Center on West Market Street. She designed and created wedding gowns, and sold fashion fabrics, laces and findings for 37 years.
When asked about her long, unexpected career, Christie responded, “I enjoy helping people. A gift to me is mine to give.”
