Rockingham County’s Youth Outdoor and Hunting Safety Day took place Aug. 10 at the Reidsville Training Center. Kids got the chance to learn fishing, archery, responsible trapping and safe gun handling with hands-on live fire. The free event also included K9 demonstrations and an appearance by Smokey the Bear from the N.C. Forestry Service. The free event was presented by the Rockingham County Hunting & Wildlife Advisory Committee, Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, City of Reidsville, and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
