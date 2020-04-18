Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 34 TO 37 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PERSON, GRANVILLE, FORSYTH, GUILFORD, ALAMANCE, ORANGE, DURHAM, DAVIDSON, RANDOLPH AND CHATHAM COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&