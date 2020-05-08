Spring is when life renews itself. From grass to geraniums, everything green is reaching for the sun.
For gardeners, now’s the time to take advantage of this vigorous season by planting warm-weather vegetables, fruits and flowers that will produce throughout the summer. And with more people at home, and more restrictions on shopping, masters and novice gardeners alike are turning their attention to turning the soil.
“Gardening provides not only good, nutritious food, it’s also a way to involve your family and get some much-needed physical activity,” said Rosalind Dale, Ed.D., associate dean and administrator of Cooperative Extension at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
We asked some local experts on agriculture — the professionals of Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T — for their best tips on how to grow.
Whether you’re already a garden master or are just starting to think about ways to use those empty pots and planters, here’s some information to get you started so that you and your family can experience the fun of gardening — and enjoy the fruits (and vegetables) of your labors.
These tips and more are available in downloadable PDF format on Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T’s frequently updated web page, COVID-19 Resources for the Public. Residents can find it online at: ncat.edu/caes/cooperative-extension/covid-19.
Before you plant
Location, location, location! It’s all about location. Before putting a plant in the ground, you need to choose a garden site that receives at least six hours of sun each day and has rich, well-drained soil with plenty of organic matter.
If you do not have good soil, use compost to enhance your soil or stop by your local garden shop for additional resources. You can also order online if you need to minimize possible exposure to COVID-19.
Morning is the best time to water your garden; late afternoon is a good alternative. You will need to water your garden often, so try to plant close to a water source.
If you have the space, consider adding pollinator plants to your garden. Pollinator plants offer many benefits, from splashes of color and scents to biodiversity and homes for bees, birds and other insects that pollinate vegetables. Examples of pollinator-friendly plants are echinacea, black-eyed Susans, butterfly bushes and bee balm.
For more information about the optimum time to plant each crop in your home garden, download the free app SOW — A Planting Companion, developed by Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T in partnership with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
Five fruits and veggies to grow now
These five warm-season vegetables should be planted about two weeks after the last frost. Companion plants are different plant species that complement your vegetable crops. When grown together, they support each other in a number of ways, including pest control, maximizing space and providing pollination.
1. Spinach/lettuce/salad greens
- Plant six inches apart. Lettuce and other salad greens do best in spring and fall. For many months of homegrown greens, plant seeds every other week.
- Companion plants: parsley, onion, radish.
2. Tomatoes
- Plant in full sun 24 inches apart. Tomatoes are very disease-prone, so watering at the base will help to avoid soil-borne diseases.
- Companion plants: basil, peppers, marigolds.
3. Squash and cucumbers
- Plant 18 inches apart. These two vegetables are part of the cucurbit family and have similar growth patterns. Poor pollination results in misshapen fruit, so make sure to plant pollinator plants next to them.
- Companion plants: radishes, marigolds, dill.
4. Sweet corn
- Plant 15 inches apart. It is important to grow corn in blocks or rows of three to ensure cross pollination, which is necessary for production. Corn is a “heavy feeder,” which means it takes a lot of nutrients out of the soil to grow. To maintain high sugar content, harvest early in the morning when temperatures are cooler.
- Companion plants: summer squash, beans, sage.
5. Bell peppers
- Plant 18 inches apart. Although peppers are a diverse group, planting requirements are the same. They need hot weather and warm soil to mature. Transplants are generally more successful than directly seeded plants.
- Companion plants: chives, tomatoes, okra.
Starting a garden from seeds
Want to start a garden from seeds? Follow these steps for the best results.
1. Pre-moisten the soil before filling seed trays.
- Let the soil reach room temperature before filling the trays.
2. Fill seed trays with soil depending on the crop being grown.
- Lettuce can be put into smaller, transplant-size trays.
- Tomatoes need larger transplant-size trays.
- Egg cartons and disposable cups are good alternatives for seed trays.
3. Poke holes in the soil to the depth needed for particular seeds and crops.
- Using the flat end of a nail can help keep the hole smaller.
4. Place seed into the hole.
- Depending on the seed germination rate (the percentage of seeds likely to germinate), it may be necessary to plant a few seeds per hole.
5. Put just enough soil over the seed to cover it.
- Having good seed-to-soil contact will allow for more uniform germination.
6. Water the seeds, but not so much that the soil moves and the seeds float away.
- Using warm water (80 degrees Fahrenheit) can help with germination.
7. Keep soil moist, but not wet.
- Touch the soil to ensure that it’s not too wet.
- Once seeds germinate, cut back on watering to begin proper root development.
8. Provide lighting to ensure that the seeds get the energy needed to grow.
- Typically, seeds need 8-10 hours of light a day.
- A desk lamp or ceiling light are good options if you don’t have enough sunlight from a window.
9. After the transplant starts to get larger, a multipurpose fertilizer may be needed for better growth and vigor.
10. Before planting outside, plants need to be “hardened off,” or acclimated to outdoor conditions to make them stronger before being permanently planted outside.
- Suitable options for hardening off are a carport, porch or under a tree.
- Days 1-3: put in direct sunlight for two hours
- Days 4-7: put in direct sunlight for five hours
- Days 8-10: put in direct sunlight all day.
- Be sure to check your transplants regularly during this period as the sun will soak up the water in the soil more quickly than indoor light.
11. After the hardening off period, your plants can be planted in their final location.
12. Enjoy the fruit of your labor based on the days to maturity located on your seed packet.
- Days to maturity is not measured from the time planted as a seed, but from the time planted in the soil as a larger transplant.
For more information, contact John Kimes, horticulture farm manager with Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T, at jekimes@ncat.edu.
Container gardening
If you live in an apartment or townhouse, or have a yard that has just a few sunny spots, you don’t have to be left out of the green scene. Just a few containers of fruits or vegetables can provide tasty, healthy food all summer long, and into the fall.
1. Choose the right container. Plastic containers are the most affordable and keep a more consistent moisture level and temperature. Terra-cotta is a classic, although it absorbs moisture and has to be watered more often. Metal comes in unusual and fun shapes, but it also conducts cold and heat, so the weather can come through the pot to the plants’ roots. You can get creative — part of the fun is using what you have for containers — just be aware of the strengths and limits of each choice.
2. Choose a container that will fit your plant. Bushy plants, such as tomatoes and peppers, need a bigger container. Beans, or plants that run and climb, will need something to grow up on. If the pot is too small, you will have to water it more often and the roots will become bound, inhibiting growth.
3. All plants will require drainage. First thing, in the bottom of the pot, is to make some holes — or buy pots with the holes pre-made.
4. At the bottom of the pot, use “fill dirt,” then an organic fertilizer. Use a trowel to spread it all around.
5. Fill the rest of the container with potting soil that contains such nutrients as peat, vermiculite, compost. And potentially a sustained fertilizer (not all have the fertilizer).
6. Moisten the soil to prepare it for the plants.
7. To loosen plants from plastic containers, pull the plant from the base while pushing the bottom of the container to release.
8. Cover the plant with soil up to the base of the stem; then water thoroughly.
9. Put the newly potted plant in a sunny location. Mostly summer vegetables need at least six hours of sun.
10. If there’s room, consider planting “companion plants” in the same planter.
For more information, contact Alyssa McKim, community gardens coordinator with Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T, at mamckim@ncat.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.