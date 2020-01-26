MADISON — Thousands of people — many of them motorists traveling along U.S. 220 — have viewed The Talking Murals at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in the nearly 15 years since they were created.
A sign along the highway invites motorists to stop in and see the artwork.
Three Bible stories from the Gospels of Jesus Christ unfold before using computerized lighting, paintings, sound effects and narrations presented in a new and different way.
“It is an amazing, breathtaking, uplifting production,” said Noreen Key, whose late husband, Donald Key, initiated the program and wrote the script for the narration. “There is nothing quite like it anywhere.”
The three large murals are painted on the inside walls of the 133-year-old building.
“You will be inspired by the life-size Biblical characters,” Key said.
Noreen explained that in late 2005, her husband had a dream about the murals. He approached the members of his church and told them about the dream. They banded together to create an outreach ministry and make the dream come true.
“The dream included inviting the motoring public to visit the church daily to view the breathtaking production that tells the good news about the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Noreen said.
Although the members knew it would be expensive, they raised the money for the project without dipping into the church’s operating budget. They also realized heating and air-conditioning the sanctuary and a higher electric bill would be an ongoing expense.
An advisory board was formed that night with one of their first assignments being to find an artist. They interviewed several before choosing Peg Dufresne to paint the first mural.
Within days, Dufresne had sketched out “The Ascension of Christ,” the first painting.
“We were thrilled with the perfection of the sketch,” Key said. Once that section was completed, Dufresne was asked to paint the other two murals.
As Dufresne worked, she frequently consulted with the board and members. Many changes occurred with ideas being added according to what the advisors and artist felt would be more beneficial to the finished product.
For instance, for the first sketch, more people were added to watch the Ascension of Christ. They also experimented with acrylic colors to make certain images stand out. Since Dufresne wanted the Savior to be very prominent, she encircled him with a golden glow.
It took Dufresne, who died in 2018, six weeks to complete all three. Once they were done, the board contacted electricians, carpenters and sound equipment and security system professionals to complete the work to bring the murals “to life,” Key said, adding the entire project was completed in six months.
“Healing the Blind Man,” the second panel, shows several events that happened at different times, including a replica of an actual walled in area depicting a gate similar to one in Christ’s time.
“Christ Knocking At The Door” was the most difficult panel, according to Dufresne at the time. Much discussion centered on the clothing but it was decided to keep it generic so as not to be dated. It also includes a familiar visual of a wood door that is not connected to anything.
The vocals and music were produced at the Hoppers Farm Recording facility and the Britt Warren family’s Salt Mine Productions, both within a mile of the church at the time. The Hoppers also provided the narrations and music. Connie Hopper narrates the story of the blind man while her sons, Michael and Dean, narrate the stories for the other two panels. The Hoppers also sing three songs during the presentation.
“We were very honored to be asked to do that,” Connie Hopper said. “We know that many, many bus tours have come by and stopped.”
The first public viewing was July 2, 2006. Within the first six months, more than 3,000 visitors from throughout the area, southern Virginia, 15 states, and three foreign countries had viewed the murals. Over the years, more than 10,000 guests signed the register. Many dropped donations into the collection box, and also filled out prayer requests as well.
“We had a lot of prayer requests,” said the pastor, the Rev. Don Tabler. He also noted at least two viewers had accepted Christ as a result of the murals.
“We had groups of children aged 5-10, that were very quiet and had questions galore,” said member Mary Carroll, who often hosts the tours. “I am so uplifted by it.”
Sometimes, the guests stay longer, asking Carroll and other tour guides many questions about the project.
Although the murals initially were open to visitors at any time during the day, the church experienced some vandalism and now asks viewers make appointments in advance to see the murals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.