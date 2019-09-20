Eureka! I felt like I hit pay dirt when I discovered an ancestor had moved away from Guilford County. Earlier researchers had assumed Martha Ross always lived in the area and was buried at Centre Friends.
However, 1857 deeds from Sheriff W.A. Winborne to “Martha Foard of Rowan County” and “Martha Ford of Davie County” proved that theory to be incorrect.
The deeds first explained that her younger brother, Levin G. Ross, was unable to pay $464 to various creditors. Martha Foard was able to recover that property with a high bid of $183 at the public sale. J. McCulloch, a former neighbor, served as her agent.
The reason Martha relocated became clearer when I found a record of her marriage in Salisbury at the home of William M. Barker. The Rev. Jesse Rankin officiated as Martha, in her mid-40s, married John Foard on July 1, 1856, less than three months after his third wife’s death.
According to the 1860 census, Foard was a wealthy farmer, listing more than $20,000 in real and personal estate in the Liberty District of Davie County near the confluence of the South Yadkin and Yadkin rivers. To protect his descendants’ inheritance, there was a prenuptial agreement stipulating that Martha would receive $150 in the event of her husband’s death. That was spelled out in John Foard’s 1863 will. He died in 1866.
The grave marker for W.H.C. Ross in the Pleasant Garden Methodist Episcopal Cemetery states that Martha Foard erected it. Her nephew was only 18 years old when he died in 1862 in a Petersburg, Va., hospital.
Other than her legacy deed from her father, Levin Ross, I have no other facts about Martha Ross Foard. I would love to know how she met Mr. Foard. I have imagined several scenarios, but no leads yet.
What other hidden genealogical treasures reside in the vaults in the Guilford County Register of Deeds? On Saturday, Jeff Thigpen will present an overview of what this important resource offers during a meeting of the Guilford County Genealogical Society.
You, too, may discover that real estate and property deeds can fill in some missing branches of your family tree.
