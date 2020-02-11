Kirk Douglas, who died Feb. 5 at the age of 103, was one of the actors I especially enjoyed watching work.
Although he filmed only two movies in Tucson, Ariz., while I was there in the 1970s, I had the pleasure of being on both sets several times. I also attended a wrap party where he was in attendance briefly, but I did not get close to him. I spotted him across the room laughing and talking to several people about midway through the party, but the next time I looked, he was gone. I didn’t see him again that night.
The first thing I realized when I saw the actor who had made his mark on filmmaking as “Spartacus” (that he often said was his favorite film), was the fact he seemed to be not much taller than I was (5 feet 2 inches). He actually was 5 feet 9 inches tall, but that still was short for a male actor often cast with taller women.
In fact, Douglas supposedly wore substantial lifts in his boots. Rumors at the time were that his friend Burt Lancaster once had swiped them as a practical joke just before they were to film a scene together. Douglas was upset since Lancaster was just over 6 feet tall. The film crew got around the height difference by putting Douglas on a box for that particular scene.
Over the years, the two men made seven movies together, the first being “I Walk Alone” in 1948. Forty years later, the two also acted in “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral,” “The Devil’s Disciple,” “The List of Adrian Messenger,” “Seven Days in May” and “Victory at Entebbe.”
The two films Douglas made at Old Tucson in the 1970s were “The Villain” and “Posse.” Several times I visited the set of “Posse,” where I first met Bruce Dern, one of my favorites.
“Posse” was the story of a bank robber played by Douglas who made a deal with a corrupt banker to do a dirty assignment in exchange for avoiding execution.
It also was directed by Douglas. And, it was the first time Melody Ann Thomas was old enough to appear in a film without having a guardian with her, and I made her acquaintance. Scott is the long-time popular “Nikki” in “The Young and Restless.” Today, she is billed as Melody Thomas Scott since she later married Bob Scott, one of the show’s producers. She and I still correspond a couple times each year, and I am on her Christmas card list.
Another interesting fact about “Posse” is that Douglas was friends with James Stacy, probably best known for starring in “Lancer,” a late 1960s TV western.
In 1973, Stacy and his girlfriend were riding his motorcycle in the Hollywood hills when they were hit by a drunk driver. Stacy lost his left arm and left leg. His girlfriend did not survive the accident.
When Douglas decided to do “Posse,” he created a role, that of a newspaper editor, especially for Stacy.
“The Villain,” also starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ann-Margret and was directed/produced by my friend Hal Needham. One scene was filmed on the banks of a creek. I think they had blocked up the water below where the filming was being done to make the water deeper.
This scene required the cooperation of a stunt horse Douglas’ character, Cactus Jack, was riding.
On this day, the scene required the horse to walk up behind Cactus Jack and nudge him behind the head while he was resting against his saddle leisurely reading a book on the banks of a river.
To accomplish this, the horse wrangler had Douglas to hold an apple right against the back of his head. The first time or two, the wrangler led the horse up and the horse nibbled at the apple. Then, the horse was taken a short distance away and turned loose. With his reins dangling, the horse came up and ate the apple out of Douglas’ hand.
Finally, Needham and the wrangler believed the horse was ready to work without the apple. And, perform he did. He walked right up behind Douglas but this time, Douglas had both hands on the book in front of him and there was no apple.
Apparently disappointed at the lack of his treat, the horse nudged Douglas a couple of times — just as the script required. But, then, to the surprise of everyone — especially the unsuspecting Douglas — the horse put his nose against Douglas’ back and shoved him off the bank into the water!
Being the good sport he was, Douglas laughed as he crawled, clothes dripping wet, from the water and back onto the bank.
While “Posse” was being filmed in 1975 at Old Tucson, I went to the sound stage one day when they were filming a scene where a handcuffed Douglas was standing in front of a large table behind a couple of men. I think they probably were “sheriffs,” but don’t remember for sure. The scene called for Douglas to jerk up his leg and use his knee to overturn the table onto the other two men.
To accomplish this scene, the property masters were supposed to bring in a lightweight table to replace the actual heavy solid wood one.
However, when Douglas brought his knee up against the table, it didn’t budge, and the actor suddenly was hopping around on a sore leg, using expletives definitely not in the script. The property master had failed to swap out the table for the scene.
Of course, most everyone but Douglas was laughing as he jumped around, yelling about his sore knee. The table was quickly replaced and the scene went off without a hitch after a couple other takes.
The people I knew who had worked with Douglas often said he was easy to work with and was always fun to have on the set — often laughing and joking with the crew.
Despite enduring a severe stroke in 1996, Douglas recovered and three years later made “Diamonds,” after struggling to overcome speech problems.
“I thought I would never make another movie unless silent movies came back,” he had joked once. He continued to act and write for years.
In 2003, Douglas teamed with son Michael; Cameron Douglas, Michael’s 24-year-old son; and ex-wife Diana Douglas, Michael’s mother, for “It Runs in the Family,” a comic drama about three generations of a family.
Unlike many other actors, Douglas and his second wife, Anne Buydens, who survives, had a successful long-time marriage of nearly 70 years.
Douglas was past 100 when he and his wife published “Kirk and Anne: Letters of Love, Laughter, and a Lifetime in Hollywood.”
Despite his health problems, Kirk Douglas remained a viable force in his beloved film industry until his death on Feb. 5. I was fortunate to have watched him work although I never formally met him.
