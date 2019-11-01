GREENSBORO — Combining a love of learning with the excitement of the holidays is a great way to start the week.
Named “Magical Mondays,” the Greensboro Science Center will host a series of four family-friendly events from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25, Dec. 2, 9 and 16 at the center at 4301 Lawndale Drive.
The science center announced that Santa will be on site meeting guests and posing for photos while Mrs. Claus helps children discover the science of the season.
Crafts and activities will be available, such as creating your own ornaments and snowflakes, and coral wreath decorating.
Also included in are complimentary hot cocoa and cookies, storytelling, and holiday shows in the OmniSphere Theater.
Although the zoo and aquarium will be closed during the Monday evening events, the science center will have Toy Maze, Toys: The Inside Story, SciPlay Bay, and Prehistoric Passages: Realm of Dragons exhibits open to the public.
Tickets to Magical Mondays are required for children and adults and are available at greensboroscience.org.
Prices in advance are $8 for Greensboro Science Center members, $10 for non-members and children ages 2 and younger are free.
Prices at the door are $10 for Greensboro Science Center members, $12 for non-members and children ages 2 and younger are free.
