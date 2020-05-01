As our time of social and physical distancing continues, we are called upon to get more creative with our options for exercise and leisure time.
High Point Parks & Recreation is posting on its Facebook page and website a variety of scavenger hunts, exercise videos, craft ideas and resources to keep you moving, healthy and engaged while practicing safe physical distancing measures.
Here are some additional options for getting outside during the coronavirus pandemic:
Golf courses
At High Point Parks & Recreation’s two golf courses, Oak Hollow Golf Course (3400 North Centennial St., 336-883-3260) and Blair Park Golf Course (1901 South Main St., 336-883-3497), golfers can now reserve tee times and pay online, skipping check-in at the pro shop. Grill rooms at these locations offer daily specials and remain open for take-out only, or you may call in your order to be picked up. Our pro shops are still open and observing safe physical distancing, in case you need to purchase equipment or would like to visit the driving range at Oak Hollow Golf Course. Tee times can also be made by calling the pro shop. To book and pay online, visit www.highpointnc.gov/pr or download the GolfNow app.
Fishing
Oak Hollow Marina (3431 North Centennial St.) recently added 15 fish attractors, made by MossBack Fish Habitat, to its bank fishing area. These structures are designed to resemble a woody natural habitat, creating a sanctuary for bait fish such as bluegill, bream and sunfish, as well as an ambush structure for larger sport fish like bass and crappie. This project was made possible by donations from local anglers.
Bank fishing fees are currently waived; you do not need to call in or come to the marina offices. The marina buildings at Oak Hollow Marina and High Point City Lake Park (602 West Main St., Jamestown) remain closed, but you may still launch boats by calling to register and pay once you arrive. Please plan to pay by debit or credit card only; you must bring your own bait and tackle. Park restrooms are open.
Tennis courts
Outdoor play at the Oak Hollow Tennis Center (3401 North Centennial St.) is allowed with safe physical distancing measures observed.
The clay courts recently got a facelift. The reconditioning of the clay courts starts in early winter each year with the removal of the old clay surface, in preparation for the start of the outdoor tennis season. Since we live in North Carolina and can usually expect seasonably warmer days to arrive in February and March, the goal is to have the process — which is very weather-dependent and takes several weeks — completed by late March and generally no later than April 1.
This year, 36 tons of clay were ordered; each bag of clay weighs 50 pounds. Oak Hollow Tennis staff, with assistance from Oak Hollow Park staff, put down approximately 2.7 tons of clay on each of the eight outdoor clay courts. This part of the process, which has to take place on a very dry day, takes approximately four to five hours per court.
After the courts sit for a few weeks so staff can locate any low spots on any of the courts, fill-in work is completed as needed. Staff also uses this time to roll the courts with a special machine to firm up each court. Courts are then carefully measured using tape and chalk, before the lines are put down. This process can take an additional one to two days. Then the nets, benches, coolers and other components are reinstalled.
If you would like more information on the Oak Hollow Tennis Center or the outdoor courts, call 336-883-3493.
Piedmont Discovery
Piedmont Discovery, a free mobile app that allows you to find parks, trails and facilities operated by the city of Greensboro, city of High Point and Guilford County, is another option to help you find new outdoor locations to enjoy. You can search for areas or amenities, get directions, find contact information and access related websites. The Piedmont Discovery app is free and can be downloaded in the Apple and Google Play stores.
National Volunteer WeekHigh Point Parks & Recreation profiled six of its volunteers on its Facebook page during National Volunteer Week. The staff also thanks each of the 2,950 volunteers who gave 33,834 hours of time to the department in fiscal year 2018-2019, as well as all those who currently volunteer.
These individuals serve at special events like the Uncle Sam Jam and Teach A Kid To Fish, and help out with Special Olympics, Miracle League, Senior Games and SilverArts. They share expertise as program instructors in a variety of areas and as youth athletic coaches in several sports. They make an impact on the quality of services and are appreciated.
Summer employment
If you have a passion for parks and recreation and a strong sense of community service, visit the Job Openings page on the departmental website (www.highpointnc.gov/pr) to learn more about seasonal opportunities with High Point Parks & Recreation.
Reminder
Under the current “stay at home” order, High Point Parks & Recreation’s recreation centers and administrative offices, Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center and Piedmont Environmental Center are closed to all programs and rentals through at least May 8. All playgrounds remain closed. If you have questions regarding a program registration or rental, call 336-883-3469.
The status of each High Point Parks & Recreation facility and the hours or conditions under which it operates are subject to change at any time. Regular updates are provided on Facebook (High Point Parks & Recreation NC) or by visiting www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
