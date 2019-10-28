The Housing Resource Fair, hosted by the High Point Housing Coalition, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Macedonia Family Resource Center, 401 Lake Ave. in High Point. Supper will be served from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.

The Housing Resource Fair will offer four presentations:

  • Landlord/Tenant Rights – Jelani Biggs, City of High Point human relations manager
  • Credit Counseling – Sarah Hutchinson, Consumer Credit Counseling
  • Mortgage & Refinancing – Bruce Canada, First Citizens Bank
  • Homebuyer Assistance – Sofia Crisp, Housing Consultants Group

Housing counselors will be available to review attendees’ current credit reports. Attendees should bring their credit report with them to the event, and the housing counselors will talk individually about the report. To obtain a credit report, go to www.annualcreditreport.com.

Several mortgage lenders will be on-site and available to discuss loan options. There will also be several organizations providing housing information, including Consumer Credit Counseling, Community Housing Solutions, High Point Housing Authority, Housing Consultants Group, VITA, City of High Point’s Community Development & Housing Department, City of High Point’s Communications and Public Engagement Department and several local Realtors.

To register for the Housing Resource Fair or to receive more information, contact Erica Talley at 336-883-3124.

