HIGH POINT — Cindy Clodfelter decided to try the game of pickleball in 2015 and quickly became a regular player.
It wasn’t long before Tina Boston, local coordinator of the Greater High Point Senior Games, talked her into competing on the local level, which eventually led to a state competition.
In 2018, Clodfelter met Connie Lawson, who had also taken up pickleball. Before long they were paired as pickleball partners, became good friends, and now have been named the 2020 Senior Games Ambassadors for Greater High Point.
“For years I’d already been an ambassador for the Greater High Point Senior Games in some ways,” Clodfelter said. “Now it’s official. I said yes because this program has become a significant part of my life. The people who share my passion for Senior Games are my good friends; many are like family. As an athlete, an educator and a coach myself, I know it’s important to advocate for programs that promote physical activity, good health and fellowship. Fitness has emotional and social components as well. Senior Games really has it all.”
Lawson, a retired health educator with the Guilford County Health Department, agreed.
“The research is absolutely clear,” Lawson said. “Physical activity and continued social interaction staves off some of the effects of aging. The value of learning new things is the underlying heart of Senior Games, and so is having fun and meeting new people. You don’t have to be in top shape or an experienced athlete to participate. We concentrate on fitness and wellness, but Senior Games is also about fellowship and fun. I call them play days for adults because we do have so much fun!”
What about the folks who think they are too young to participate in “Senior” Games, or worry they are too old? “We say that Senior Games are open to anyone age ‘50 and better,’” said Lawson, “and 65- to 79-year-olds are one of our largest participant groups. Just find a friend or two to join you. Pick an activity or sport you enjoy, or something you have always wanted to try. You literally have a hundred choices. It’s great to encourage your family come cheer for you and put some support behind your efforts, too.”
Both women recently attended a statewide training for new ambassadors and came away even more inspired to encourage others to participate in Senior Games. Their favorite slogans? “We really liked ‘Too fit to quit’ and ‘You’re never too old to win another gold,’” Clodfelter said. Both agree on their top favorite: “Aging. Well-crafted.”
Join the 525 people who participated in last year’s Greater High Point Senior Games. The 2020 Senior Games are scheduled for April 7-May 19; the $12 registration fee allows participants to play in more than 65 athletic events and 35 art categories, including performing and literary arts. Please email tina.boston@highpointnc.gov or call 336-883-3584 by March 31 for more information.
Project WILD
Project WILD is an interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education program that focuses on wildlife and habitat. The goals are to develop awareness, knowledge, skills and commitment that result in informed decisions, responsible behavior and constructive actions concerning wildlife and the environment.
Participants of this six-hour workshop receive the Project WILD K–12 educator guide, containing more than 150 hands-on activities that focus on wildlife and natural resources, along with materials specifically about North Carolina wildlife. Participants are also eligible for six hours of Criteria I credit of N.C. Environmental Education Certification; teachers receive CEU credit. Project WILD will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at Piedmont Environmental Center, at 1220 Penny Road in High Point. There is no cost to attend but you must pre-register by calling 336-883-8531.
School’s Out Camp
On days when school is not in session, Guilford County students (K–5) can participate in group games, arts and crafts, outdoor play and more at High Point recreation centers. Allen Jay, Deep River and Oakview recreation centers in High Point will host School’s Out day camps on teacher workdays and some holidays.
Camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the cost is $15 per child. Participants also need to bring a lunch and two snacks each day. To check availability for Feb. 17, please contact the recreation center closest to you. Additional dates when school is out in March and April are also available.
Valentine’s Day at the senior center
The Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center, at 600 North Hamilton St. in High Point, will hold a free Valentine’s reception for ages “50 and better” from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 14. Light refreshments will be served in the lobby and participants are encouraged to bring photos from Valentine’s past to share. Registration is required; call 336-883-3584 in advance.
The Culler Center’s Senior Class Chorus will present its free “Be My Valentine” show from 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 14. Seating is limited and registration is required; call 336-883-3584.
A Matter of Balance
This class for older adults includes light exercise and provides information on how to overcome the fear of falling by addressing those fears and providing behavior modification techniques. Classes will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 11-March 31 at the Roy B. Culler, Jr. Senior Center, 600 North Hamilton St. in High Point. Pre-register for this free six-week program by calling 336-883-3584.
Tales In The Tipi
On Feb. 21-22 beginning at 7 p.m., ancient American Indian stories come to life around a campfire inside the 20-foot tipi on the grounds of Piedmont Environmental Center, at 1220 Penny Road in High Point.
The storyteller will take participants back in time in a series of tales from several native traditions. Enjoy stories of Coyote the Trickster, Grandfather Rock, Raven and Blue Jay, and Thunder’s Lodge.
Round out the night of stories with roasted marshmallows and s’mores. Cost is $5 per person; $2.50 ages 4 and younger. Spots are limited; call 336-883-8531 to register.
