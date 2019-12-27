The Roll of Honor Plaque in the Sigmund Selig Pearl Field House on the campus of Greensboro Senior High School (Grimsley) lists the names of 99 former students who were killed during World War II.
The plaque was unveiled in 1950, concurrent with the dedication of Jamieson Stadium. Realizing not all students had access to the Field House, a replica of the plaque was placed in the school’s main building in 2000. I learned of the plaque’s existence in March 2018.
While the bronze plaque is stately and impressive, it isn’t until the names on the plaque are individually vetted that the bronzed names become hallowed. Two women and 97 men paid our nation’s freedom forward with their lives — heroines and heroes, they were indeed.
It wasn’t surprising to find two of the lives lost were Marines who died on Iwo Jima. Henry Workman Watson, GSHS Class of 1938, had a wife and two children when he enlisted in the Marine Corps in May 1944.
He was killed in combat on the first day of the invasion of Iwo Jima on Feb. 19, 1945.
Platoon Sgt. Harry Karl Scarborough, Jr., GSHS Class of 1939, took over his rifle platoon after his platoon leader fell on the invasion’s first day. It was Scarborough’s regiment that raised the iconic American flag on Mount Suribachi four days later.
He was killed after 11 days of combat — on March 2, 1945.
Iwo Jima took the lives of nearly 7,000 Marines — 20,000 others were wounded. It was the costliest battle in Marine Corps history. Families of those Marines — including my aunt and uncle whose son was wounded on Iwo Jima and died on a hospital ship two days later — lean toward the island not being worth the horrific cost of life and limb.
The family of Elmer C. Jones, GSHS Class of 1941, would beg to differ. His B-29 was among over 2,200 that landed on Iwo Jima during the waning days of the war. After surviving two emergency landings, both his 11-man crews credited the small island for saving their lives.
It was a major surprise to learn that more GSHS alumni died as Army Air Force pilots flying from Iwo Jima than did Marines fighting for the island.
John Benbow, GSHS Class of 1935, enlisted one month before Pearl Harbor. After three years at Guilford College, he was trained as an aviation cadet at UNC-Chapel Hill. He arrived on Iwo Jima on May 11, 1945, as a P-51 Mustang pilot. Named for his famous grandfather, Benbow’s full name adds to his Greensboro roots — John Wesley Long Benbow.
Benbow’s brother, Warrant Officer Charles David Benbow III, served as a combat engineer during World War II, as did his sister, Lt. Marjorie Benbow, who was an Army nurse.
John Maxwell Hendrix, Jr., GSHS Class of 1940, played on the school’s state championship football teams of 1938 and 1939. Enlisting in the USAAF following his training as an aviation cadet at Davidson College, he arrived on Iwo Jima on July 7, 1945, as a P-61 Black Widow night-fighter pilot.
Hendrix’s father, John Hendrix, was wounded in World War I. His brother, Arthur Hendrix, was an Army infantryman in World War II.
Scott Burgett Coley, GSHS Class of 1942, joined the USAAF in 1943, most likely as an aviation cadet. Although Coley was a P-47 Thunderbolt pilot, he arrived on Iwo Jima the same day as his fellow GSHS alumnus and P-61 pilot, John Hendrix, Jr. — July 7, 1945.
Ironically, from July 7-16, 1945, three former GSHS students were together on Iwo Jima. Benbow’s logs reflect officers’ clubs, athletic events, movies and shows by famous personalities — but no mention of running into former students of GSHS.
It is unfortunate the three GSHS pilots didn’t get together over those nine days they were posted together on Iwo Jima.
On July 16, 1945, Captain John Benbow’s P-51 disappeared during combat over Nagoya, Japan. Japanese nationals observed the crash and buried him next to his aircraft. His remains were returned to the states in 1949 and reinterred in Arlington National Cemetery.
Lt. John Maxwell Hendrix, Jr. was shot down in his P-61 during a combat mission on July 31, 1945. His body was never recovered.
The next day, Aug. 1, 1945, Lt. Scott Burgett Coley was shot down in his P-47 during a combat mission over Nagoya, Japan. His body was never recovered.
Two of Greensboro’s finest were lost in two days — three in 16 days.
Ultimate sacrifices such as these changed 99 GSHS Roll of Honor names from bronzed to hallowed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.