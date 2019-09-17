GREENSBORO — First they ditched “grandma” and “grandpa” in favor of a wide range of cute, hip-sounding alternatives.
Now baby boomers are ditching another tried and true term for those of advanced years: senior citizens.
Greensboro Parks and Recreation also is trading in the “senior” label for something that’s a more accurate description of what it offers older adults. This month it renamed its senior center the Smith Active Adult Center and dropped the age range for people who can participate in activities there from 55 to 50. On Sept. 26, residents are invited to attend an open house at the Smith Center to get a preview of available activities and amenities.
The department is making plans for a second “adult center” to meet the community’s needs. In 2020, it will re-open Trotter Recreation Center, which is under renovation.
Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Jennie Matkins, who oversees programming for older adults, said trading the “senior” term reflects recent changes in the recreation industry.
“This is an active, energetic welcoming place for all ages and abilities,” she said. “It’s not a place of just old people sitting around. It’s a very active building. It’s a very active environment. There is very little sitting going on.”
Expanding programs to everyone beginning at age 50 also puts the city in line with major programs like the National Senior Games, a popular sports competition with more than 200 local participants.
“Five years ago, Senior Games dropped their age to 50,” Matkins said. “We are trying to appeal to that 50-plus group for Senior Games, but then they were not able to come into the (senior center) building until they were 55.”
Some 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day, Matkins said. She wants to get them engaged in adult programming now.
“I think it’s a nice change,” said Fannie Thompson, 73, a Greensboro resident and a member of the Smith Center advisory board.
The Smith Center offers free fitness classes, a low-cost fitness center, and aquatics classes in its indoor pool. Thompson takes the arthritis aqua program to “stay fit and active, making sure my limbs are able to move.”
The center also offers more intense activities.
“We have classes from chair balance all the way up to Zumba and boot camp and cardio sculpt and yoga on the mat for those younger, able-bodied folks who want a good workout,” Matkins said. “We can help those who haven’t moved in 20 years and their doctors are saying, ‘You’ve got to move.’ We also get the ones who run five miles a day and join the fitness room to get the good, full-body workout.”
The center also has a full range of social activities, including craft clubs, dances, hiking outings and day trips. They also host regular speakers on topics like planning for retirement and transitioning to Medicare.
Ellen Drehmann, 66, a Greensboro resident, visits the fitness room, joins in some of the craft activities, and visits to play cards with friends.
“We are active, vital seniors that are looking for place to be active and creative,” said Drehmann, who helps manage the center’s community garden.
Garden volunteers have raised and donated upward of 500 pounds of produce a year to local nonprofits like Share the Harvest.
Matkins said they are looking to recruit new garden volunteers, especially now that the center garden has five easy-access, raised flower beds. She’s hoping it will attract people who love to garden, but might not have the space or energy to have their own plot.
“I will plant a fall garden. I am planning to plant stuff that will grow through the winter,” Drehmann said. “It’s not real hard work. It’s just a lot of fun. You get your hands dirty and get the satisfaction that you are helping people in the community in need.”
Parks and Recreation is still working on what types of programs will be at the new Trotter Active Adult Center, located in southwest Greensboro. The department’s recent master plan, Plan2Play, called for adding an additional senior center in light of the city’s changing demographics.
The re-branded Trotter Center will likely have many of the same popular adult programs offered at Smith, Matkins said. The building is equipped with a gymnasium and fitness center.
Trotter’s proximity to Hester Park, with its fishing pond, archery range, and walking track, may offer good opportunities for new programs as well. Trotter will also have a small computer lab with six public computers available for workshops or personal use.
Matkins said Parks and Recreation is looking forward to working with area residents to plan out programs and activities that interest them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.