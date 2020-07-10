GREENSBORO — They’re the people who keep the trails clear, run your favorite park or are going to build a new one.
In honor of National Parks and Recreation Month, Greensboro will showcase some of the people who make its parks department tick in a short documentary series. New episodes will appear weekly on the department’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/gsoparksandrec.
“This year’s Parks and Recreation month theme is ‘We Are Parks and Recreation,’ and we are shifting the focus to highlight and celebrate the selfless work that Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department employees do all year long,” said Parks and Recreation Director Nasha McCray.
Parks and Recreation will also host a series special events, programs, games and activities such as a weekly family trivia night, a weekly scavenger hunt, a Youth Fishing Tournament and a NBA2K20 Tournament.
Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecmonth for more details or follow Greensboro Parks and Recreation on Facebook and Instagram for other activities throughout the month.
Documentary series
Greensboro launched its 60-Second Docu-Series three years ago as part of its Parks and Recreation Month activities. The first set of short documentaries featured residents who are frequent visitors to parks, recreation centers and the active adult center.
This year’s set highlights four Parks and Recreation staff members:
- Shawna Tilley, who leads the department’s Planning and Project Development Division, which manages all new park development and building renovation projects. Her small staff is currently overseeing updates to Keeley and Country parks.
- David Andrews, a member of the department’s trail maintenance crew, who work in concert with volunteer groups to ensure the city’s 90-plus miles of trails are ready for hikers and bikers.
- Sue Congelosi, who manages Country Park. She’s led efforts to improve the park in recent years as part of the tourism hub, the Battleground Parks District. That included renovating its turtle statues, adding a mural, making the fishing pier more accessible and bringing in the character-themed pedal boats.
- Sheldon Becton, a cemeteries crew supervisor. Few residents realize that Greensboro Parks and Recreation manages four city cemeteries.
“We think you’ll be impressed with them — and they represent just a handful of the 150-plus dedicated professionals who serve our community with pride,” McCray said.
Parks and Recreation Month events
The department is bringing back the popular scavenger hunt it started in 2019. Each Friday in July, Parks and Recreation staff will hide a “We Are #GSOParksandRec” heart-shaped sign in one of the department’s outdoor facilities. Follow the clues posted on the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages Friday afternoons to find where.
When you find the heart, take a picture of yourself with it, email it to gsoparksandrec@greensboro-nc.gov, then leave it for the next person to find.
Each week, all pictures submitted by noon Thursday will be entered into a drawing to win a Parks and Recreation prize pack worth an estimated $50.
It includes kayak passes, free games of golf, pedal boat passes, and other Parks and Recreation swag. Every heart will be hidden in plain sight, so stay on trails, sidewalks and open fields, and out of sensitive habitats, water and planted areas. No climbing or off-roading will be required to find a heart.
Family trivia night
There are plenty of adult trivia nights around, but Parks and Recreation is bringing in a family-friendly version at 7 p.m. Thursdays in July. It’s free and registration is not required. Join at tinyurl.com/PRFamTrivia2020.
Weekly trivia themes will be July 16, Disney movies; July 23, potpourri (a mix of questions); and July 30, animals.
Youth fishing tournament
There’s still time to join the city lakes’ online children’s fishing tournament. There are separate age divisions for children 6 and younger, ages 7-12 and ages 13-17. Cost is $10. Register to participate at gsosummeronline.com.
Fish at any city lake and send a picture of your best catch to Parks and Recreation. The longest fish in each category and age division wins. The last day to submit your best fish is July 14.
NBA2K20 Tournament
Parks and Recreation will hold an NBA2K20 Tournament for PlayStation or Xbox on July 21-24. It’s free to participate; registration is required. Play at home on your personal gaming consoles.
There will be separate competitions for ages 7-11, 12-15 and 16 and older.
The tournament will consist of 32 players in each age bracket. Prizes will be awarded for all winners. Register at gsosummeronline.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.