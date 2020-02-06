Mixed Greens Community Garden 2017

GREENSBORO — Is your neighborhood, church, recreation center or other group interested in starting a community garden this spring?

The Extension Master Gardener program is offering four grants in the amount of $250 each to help with start-up expenses for new community gardens in Guilford County.

Grant recipients will also be assigned a Master Gardener volunteer as a mentor.

The application form with information about the grants can be found at http://go.ncsu.edu/communitygardengrant.

Deadline for applications is March 2.

For questions about the grant process, email Deborah Pelli at d.hpelli@gmail.com.

A paper application can be requested by emailing lrallen@ncsu.edu or calling the N.C. Cooperative Extension office in Guilford County at 336-641-2400.

