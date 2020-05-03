I have remained close to home with exceptions of the one trip to the drive-thru bank access and the drive-thru post office to honestly just be able to see outside my four walls and neighborhood.
Even though three of my married children live an hour away in three different directions, they have dropped off needed items that I safely retrieve and carry inside, then meet them at a safe distance under trees where we visit and try to make the best of it.
The first couple of weeks, we were a little dazed over what was transpiring around the world.
But six-plus weeks has brought an almost normality to our routine, including sibling grandchildren remaining outside and staying at a safe distance from me as they climb trees and play on the swings. We have not come together as a large group.
You see, I am a part of the high-risk population.
Thank goodness I was not involved in the toilet-tissue panic. The morning before the president’s speech on March 16, I felt the need to fill up my car tank and venture to the little grocery store a mile from us semi-country folk for an extra gallon of milk.
To my surprise, I noticed the store had plenty of toilet tissue with a sign limiting to two packages and also adding to be considerate of others! There were plenty of associates on hand to find what we needed. The customers, many retired, many coming from their farms, husbands with lists, young mothers on way home from their day jobs, all were very pleasant. But there was still an air of urgency.
On one aisle, it hit me how our parents had to use ration stamps for food. My mother often told us about how precious sugar was. I stood there and thought of the greatest generation, which survived the Great Depression with shoes they had to share with their siblings, their bath water warmed on a wood stove, no central heat or air and riding in the back of a wagon with seven brothers and sisters just to go to town.
But they pulled together as a family and nation.
The Dust Bowl hit much of the country in the 1930s. “As high winds and choking dust swept the region from Texas to Nebraska, people and livestock were killed and crops failed across the entire region,”according to history.com.
I have seen PBS specials on the Dust Bowl and have even heard stories of how when a family saw the dust cloud heading their way, they covered their windows in vain. The dust and dirt still seeped through the cracks and they could barely make out each other in their house until the dust had settled.
I remember my own mother in the ’50s rinsing a clean glass out before drinking a glass of water. It was a habit from childhood days rinsing each dish before eating because of the Dust Bowl.
When World War II broke out, this greatest generation already knew how to survive.
In peace times after the war, they raised their families in the suburbs.
Then the polio epidemic broke out. My mother told me that swimming pools were closed and the neighborhoods were empty as children were protected inside their homes. They were all frightened, she said. They were not familiar with this new disease that attacked without warning.
My elementary school was the pilot school in the area for the first polio vaccine by Jonas Salk in 1955. My mother said the school had a large meeting in the cafeteria for parents the night before we were to receive a shot. They were told to make sure we had plenty of sleep and a good breakfast and then keep an eye on us the following day after we came home for any reactions.
One parent asked what would happen if they refused to let their child take this vaccine. They were told their child would no longer be enrolled in the school district.
I will never forget that time because unfortunately I was bitten by a neighbor’s dog that afternoon after school. The neighbors hid the dog, and had it not been found, I would have had to get rabies shots, which were given in the stomach at that time. The dog was found, and I lived to tell about it.
Over the past weeks, I have felt sadness mingled with pride over the great benevolence of our medical field, police force, fire department, volunteers and the men and women who are remaining in the work force to protect our lives. They are putting their lives on the line.
Many of us are the baby boomers. We have been trained, too, only in a different way. We can to do this if we are smart and continue to pull together.
Even though restrictions are gradually lifting, I myself, am looking at the need versus the want. Stay home as much as possible. Be patient. Take a day at a time.
Is it really important enough to risk the safety of not only your life but the life of another? Continue to pray for not only America, but for people around the world.
