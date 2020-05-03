EDEN — Youth Council members here are a creative bunch, and they like to make an impact on their community.
So when the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted their project goals, the team of teens — with the help of their adviser, Erin Gilley — found a canvas on which to create a longtime aim — a public art installation.
If you’ve driven downtown lately, you’ve likely seen the affirmation “Hope Flows Through Eden’’ painted on the sides of 608 and 610 buildings along Washington Street near the intersection of Bridge Street and Boone Road.
Observing social-distancing guidelines, and working in one-hour shifts individually or with siblings, the council members brushed on a little inspiration in a time of unease for most of the world. They chose a rainbow motif to carry their message of goodwill to health care workers and citizens of Eden and worked to organize painting shifts with Gilley, who is also Eden’s city attorney.
“For several years their ideas had been about community appearance and beautification,’’ Gilley said. “They also had wanted some community art downtown. So when the situation with COVID 19 came up, schools were canceled and they had a lot of time.’’
Gilley’s mother, Lynda Burnette, allowed the council to adorn the side of the building she owns.
These energetic high school students are the industrious cadre responsible for planting sunflowers along the city’s greenway. And earlier this year, Eden’s elders saw the group custom-paint paving stones and build a patio at the Senior Center Community Garden, as well as a pathway to the center’s trail.
Grace Parrino, Harrison and Hunter Smith, Margaret and Elizabeth Wright, Mary Beam, and Reece and Blair Tuggle are the council members who worked on the new mural.
