EDEN — A lesser man might feel COVID-19 had just blown out the 100 candles atop his birthday cake.
Not Paul Prewitt. Sir Paul Prewitt, that is. Eden’s real-life knight who marked a century on the planet March 23 after a life of dodging death during WWII and safely navigating through malaria and polio epidemics.
Not to mention, the Arkansas native was but nine years old when the stock market crashed in 1929 and sent the nation spiraling into the Great Depression.
Prewitt, who marched to the orders of Gen. George S. Patton during five campaigns in Europe, lost a beloved brother during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
He’s seen hard times and has the mettle of so many from his remarkable generation.
Thus far, 2020 has held profound events for Prewitt. Indeed, in mid-January the French Consul General of the Southeast visited Rockingham County to award the former Army Sergeant the European nation’s highest honor — knighthood and induction into the National Order of the Legion of Honor.
The day was grand as hundreds gathered to toast in his honor.
There was a fresh century in front of Prewitt.
Devoted girlfriend Susie Pryor and Prewitt’s friends had schemed for months, in fact, to organize a birthday party for the centenarian, a Saturday fete for dozens of friends, including veterans and local dignitaries.
“We don’t have any negative feelings about having to put it off, though, because we are in a national crisis,’’ Pryor said last week. “We’ve only postponed the party, we’re not canceling. For now, we’ll just have to celebrate — the two of us.’’
Prewitt and Pryor cope with the restrictions of the COVID-19 threat by taking daily walks together on a nature path near their Grant Avenue home.
With the world at a seeming standstill in the face of the virus, Prewitt said, chuckling, “I kid folks about the fact that today is a national holiday … because throughout my life, I’ve seemed to always work on my birthday.’’
For 40 years he worked as an administrator for the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C., and later managed a Virginia bowling alley for another decade.
Putting off his party didn’t get Prewitt down.
“But I am getting a little bored, so we’re getting out of the house to walk,’’ he said. “And I’ve received a lot of cards and some calls.’’
From his august vantage point, Prewitt has plenty of wisdom to share with younger generations who may balk at COVID-19 safety restrictions or doubt its threat is real.
“I would tell folks to follow the advice of the doctors,’’ Prewitt said. “A lot of people feel like, ‘Well, I’m young and I’m healthy, so I can do anything I want to do.’ But my philosophy is do what the smart people do and take this serious.’’
Prewitt was a school boy during the malaria and polio epidemics of the 1930s and 1940s. “What we always did during the malaria scares … me and my family followed doctors’ orders and did exactly what they said. I grew up in the Depression and we were always doing what needed to be done.’’
“Paul has mentioned several times that this reminds him of the malaria (epidemic),’’ Pryor said, adding that she learned to have respect for the horrific impact of epidemics from a mother who lived through the 1918 influenza scourge.
“My mother had the 1918 flu and survived,’’ she said. “She was just 13, and she lost several little friends.’’
During her own childhood, Pryor had to avoid exposure to friends who had contracted polio.
“I remember very clearly going to visit my friend in an iron lung,’’ she said. Patients were placed inside the metal cases that provided artificial respiration to lungs compromised by polio. “That shook me. I can still see her.”
Pryor’s parents bought their first car just months before the 1929 crash.
Their ideal dates during hard times: trips to the train station to share a 5 cent double dip ice cream, Pryor recalled.
Her parents’ lessons in persistence in the face of trials informed Pryor’s adult life, she explained.
And her faith in God further reinforces to her the importance of heeding the needs of one’s fellow man.
To folks who may say the COVID-19 threat is a hoax, or believe prayer alone is enough to stay safe without practicing social distancing, Pryor said, “God gave us a brain and has told us in his word to respect those in authority. And I pray every day for wisdom. With all of the privileges God gave us, he also gave us responsibilities.
It troubles Pryor to see some teenagers defying health guidelines.
“They were bored, so they went to Greensboro to WalMart,’’ she said. “No. Use your brain. I think that’s foolish. You have every app known to mankind. Learn to stay busy.’’
Focusing on the positive, the couple planned to enjoy cupcakes to mark the big birthday.
“We’ll probably put a candle in one,’’ Pryor said. “And God willing, we will have Paul’s party in May or June.’’
