EDEN — Nearly five years ago, Mike Shelton was enjoying life with his family in Eden and working as chief financial officer in Winston-Salem when he learned he had a serious kidney disease.
Since then, he and his wife, Tammy Lewis Shelton, a former special education teacher for Rockingham County Schools, both have undergone kidney surgeries leading to a journey that brought them many new friends and an awareness of the importance of organ transplants.
Mike was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis — a disease in which scar tissue develops on the kidneys — in late 2015. The diagnostic process included a lot of tests, a kidney biopsy and many nephrology appointments.
Mike became very sick with a stomach virus in March 2017. Because he already had low kidney function, Mike had to go on peritoneal dialysis at home each night. However, the lengthy nine-hour nightly process enabled Mike to continue working at Piedmont Savings Bank.
“We knew from the beginning that we wanted to find a living donor,” Tammy said. She did not qualify to donate to her husband because she had a different blood type than him.
In February 2017, they began testing for eligibility. Mike was approved for a transplant, and Tammy was approved as a donor to someone else.
“I was not sure I would be eligible to donate,” Tammy said. “The moment I found out I was approved, I was ecstatic and ready to be scheduled.”
They were placed on the national database list that fall.
In February of 2018, they were offered an exchange chain in four states but the chain did not materialize.
“Finding an exchange was a bit complicated since Mike was looking for an O blood type kidney (rare), and I was donating an A blood type kidney (common),” Tammy explained.
Meantime, Norwich, N.Y. resident Warren Nash wanted to be a living donor. He completed testing at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was later matched to Mike. Warren had chosen the North Carolina facility because a friend had such a positive experience there.
Mike’s surgery to receive Warren’s kidney was scheduled in May 2018.
Before then, though, James Brown, a commercial pilot, was scheduled for a transplant in March 2018, but his donor was turned down on the day of surgery, sending James back on the waiting list. Tammy was a donor match for James.
“Because James had not yet started dialysis and he was already out of work anticipating the March surgery, our surgery was scheduled earlier, for April 17, 2018,” Tammy said. But, James needed an exchange donor to be eligible to receive Tammy’s kidney.
Deanna Kerrigan, a college roommate of James’ wife, was eligible to donate. She also is executive director for DonateLife NC. She underwent surgery on April 19, 2018, with her kidney going to a recipient in Michigan.
“At that point, the exchange chain continued, but we were not aware of the donors and recipients in the chain,” Tammy said.
However, the Sheltons were able to meet James and his wife, Johanna, the day before the surgery.
“We immediately hit it off and talked for hours,” Tammy said. She and James had their surgeries in adjoining rooms at 7 a.m. April 17. During their surgery, Johanna sat with the Shelton family and they received updates together.
“James did very well,” Tammy said. “His surgeon came to recovery to let me know the kidney was ‘beautiful and working immediately’.”
Over the next couple of days, Johanna visited Tammy several times to check on her and to update her on James. At noon two days after her surgery, Tammy was discharged from the hospital.
“I took no prescription pain medicine after leaving the hospital and was able to drive in about a week after the surgical site had healed a bit,” she said.
Exactly three weeks later, May 8, 2018, the Sheltons were back at the hospital for Mike’s transplant. The night before, they met Warren and his wife Fran and talked for a long time, learning their families had a lot in common.
During surgery the next morning, Tammy and Fran waited together, sharing the husbands’ surgery updates.
“Warren’s surgery went well and his kidney immediately began working in Mike,” they were told. Warren remained in the hospital several days. Since their rooms were on the same hall, he visited with Mike before he and Fran checked into a nearby hotel until his surgeon released him to return to New York.
Since his transplant, Mike is required to take immunosuppressant medications twice a day, 12 hours apart for the rest of his life to lessen the possibility of kidney rejection by keeping the immune system from attacking the “foreign” transplanted kidney.
“Skipping doses of this medication only once could cause the kidney to reject,” Tammy said, adding the medication is “very expensive,” but a special renal Medicare policy they purchased covers most of it.
Because of their experiences, “we have become a ‘kidney family,’ staying in close contact and meeting together several times since surgery,” Tammy said, noting the Browns live in Winston-Salem, and Deanna, in Cary.
Last July 4, near Nash’s scheduled follow-up visit in Winston-Salem, the four couples celebrated Independence Day at a kidney family cookout. “Everyone in this exchange is doing well,” Tammy said. “Mike was fortunate and only took about two months off work from Piedmont Federal Savings Bank following surgery. James has returned to work as a commercial pilot. All three donors have resumed very normal lives, with no effects from donation.”
“Being a living donor has been a most rewarding part of my life,” Tammy said. “I am continuing to work with DonateLife and WoMen Encouraging Living Donation to advocate and bring awareness for living donations.”
“A living kidney is a big gift to give and receive,” Mike said. “It has been a blessing to me and my entire family.
“As others hear about our story, they come to understand the compassion and courage living donors exhibit in freely giving of themselves in such a personal way,” he said. “Living donors are real life heroes.”
