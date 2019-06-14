Ace Speedway will be the site today of the first Flag Day 275 racing event sponsored by Alcovets.
There will be door prizes, refreshments, food and racing.
Fireworks will precede the final race.
Alcovets is an organization that provides services and help to local military veterans in Alamance County. Its representatives will be on hand to provide information about the organization and its upcoming events, sell apparel and hand out balloons.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Veterans with valid identification will receive half-price admission at the gate.
Ace Speedway is at 3401 Altamahaw Race Track Road in Elon.
For information, call 336-229-4225 or email alcovets@gmail.com.
The Salvation Army of High Point to offer fans
The Salvation Army of High Point will host “Operation Fan,” a free fan giveaway for eligible community members, from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at 301 W. Green Drive in High Point.
Fans will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to Guilford County residents age 60 or older or disabled (with proof of disability). All recipients must show photo identification.
For information, call 336-881-5400.
High Point Arts Council awards banquet nears
The High Point Arts Council will hold its annual Arts Awards Banquet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point.
Each year, the council sponsors awards for individual support of the arts, corporate support of the arts and teacher of the arts to recognize those that have demonstrated excellence and commitment in supporting the arts in the High Point area.
Also, the council and its affiliates will each recognize a Star Board Member whose light shone the brightest in the past year as they served their organization.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. and the entertainment and awards presentations at 7:30 p.m. The cost is $35 per person. A cash bar will be available.
To buy tickets, visit http://highpointarts.org/events or call 336-889-2787 by Monday, June 17.
Cleanup of Coltrane’s childhood home on tap
High Point leaders and other community members will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at 118 Underhill St. in High Point to begin a cleanup at the childhood home of famed jazz artist John Coltrane.
The cleanup is part of a larger historical effort to educate the community not only about Coltrane’s early life but to recognize his family’s contributions to the city’s African American community in the early 20th century. The effort is the result of a collaboration with the city of High Point and community members that created the Coltrane Project.
For information, contact Phyllis Bridges at 336-989-0047.