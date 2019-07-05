Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Triad are hosting a market-wide hiring day from 8 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 6 p.m. July 16 at 24 Triad Chick-fil-As.
In an effort to hire 500 new team members, the restaurants will host open interviews for full and part-time positions.
Greensboro locations are:
- The Village at North Elm, 209 Pisgah Church Road
- Friendly, 611 Pembroke Road
- Gate City, 2710 Koury Blvd.
- Four Seasons Town Centre, 348 Four Seasons Town Center
- Brassfield, 3703 Battleground Ave.
- Wendover, 1100 Lanada Road
- Guilford College, 5901 W. Friendly Ave.
Other local restaurants include: 1212 E. Dixie Drive and Randolph Mall, 425 Randolph Mall, both in Asheboro; Eastchester, 3855 John Gordon Lane and 2700 N. Main St., both in High Point; and 1110 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
Civil rights center
hosting lecture series
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum is offering a summer lecture series, the Constitutional Background and Foundation of America’s Struggle to Make a Decent Political Order, with professor Will Harris, University of Pennsylvania and Principal Scholar.
Planned events include:
- America’s First Constitutional Founding in 1776 — U.S. O/S 1.0, Good Government: 6 p.m. July 5.
- Integration Day at the F.W. Woolworth’s — Building America Better — The Distinctive Contributions from the Three Constitutional Foundings to the Civil Rights Movement: 3 p.m. July 25.
Also, the museum will screening “Liberty & Slavery: The Paradox of America’s Founding Fathers” at 2 p.m. July 6 and 20.
For information, call 336-274-9199.
Relay to benefit
BackPack Beginnings
The sixth Fleet Feet Pickle will be July 27.
The 16.1-mile relay course takes runners along the greenway from High Point to Greensboro. This will be a relay in which four hand off locations will be set. Teams can be comprised of four members, two members or one participant.
The event starts at 7 a.m. at Fleet Feet, 2762 N.C. 68 North in High Point. It ends at Fleet Feet, 3731 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.
Proceeds benefit BackPack Beginnings.
For information, visit www.fleetfeet.com/s/greensboro.