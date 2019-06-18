North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is encouraging residents to be prepared this hurricane season to avoid the suffering that followed last year’s Hurricane Florence.
Causey is scheduling disaster relief town hall meetings across the state to inform residents, agents and real estate agents. These meetings will discuss what to do before, during and after the storm so that residents’ properties are protected and/or covered in the event of storm damage.
These meetings also will discuss the importance of flood insurance, so that residents can alleviate the suffering from extreme property loss due to flooding that was experienced last year. Standard homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover flood damage.
The town hall meetings also will address concerns about denied health insurance claims and give information about the department’s SHIIP program that assists people with Medicare questions.
A local meeting will be held at 7 p.m. June 19 at Guilford Technical Community College, Room 152B, 3505 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro.
For information, call 919-807-6000.
Tiny house, Habitat information sessions
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point is hosting information sessions on the benefits of homeownership through Tiny House Community Development and Habitat for Humanity.
Tiny House Community Development will share the benefits of tiny houses and will conduct a tiny house tour following the information session. Habitat for Humanity of High Point, Archdale and Trinity will discuss how the organization helps people become homeowners as well.
Sessions will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 22 at Habitat for Humanity, 500 E. Russell Ave. in High Point.
To attend, call 336-887-2661 by June 19.
Free cheerleading, football camps
The David Amerson Defending Hands Foundation will host a football tournament and cheerleading camp June 22-23 at Dudley High School in Greensboro.
Both camps are free and open to children in grades kindergarten through 12th. Children will learn and execute football and cheering drills and skills in groups of their respective ages.
For more, visit http://davidamersondhf.org.
Special Olympics
benefit fundraiser
The Greensboro and High Point police departments will hold a Special Olympics benefit fundraiser, “Cops and Rodders Classic Cruze-In,” from 5 to 9 p.m. June 21 at the American Furniture Warehouse (with elephant and giraffe), 3900 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
This is not a judged show; anyone with a street rod, classic car, truck, vehicle or motorcycle is invited for $20 per vehicle.
Event sponsors are Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Homes in Greensboro and Sedgefield.
For information, call 336-854-9100.
Rockingham animal shelter offers discounts
The Rockingham County Animal Shelter is offering special discounts through June 21.
Dogs that are 12 months old or older are $5. The cost of one cat is $5. Two cats cost $8.
Puppies 11 months old and younger are $50.
All animals are sterilized, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations, tagged and heartworm or Felv/FIV tested.
The shelter is at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville.
For information, call 336-394-0075.