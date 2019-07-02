The Greensboro History Museum will host a preview party for the upcoming Project Democracy 20/20 initiative from noon to 6 p.m. July 4 at the 130 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Starting in December, Project Democracy 20/20 is a yearlong exploration of American democracy through exhibitions, public programs and innovative community connections. The centerpiece of the initiative is the Smithsonian traveling exhibition American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.
Visitors of the preview can participate in activities for all ages, as well as snacks, special videos and a chance to see original posters of Norman Rockwell’s 1943 paintings celebrating President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms. This program is open to the public and free of charge.
The Smithsonian exhibition examines the debates that have shaped political participation and dissent over nearly two and a half centuries. It will be on view at the Greensboro History Museum from Dec. 7-March 27, 2020.
The history of American democracy in Greensboro and across North Carolina will be open to the public throughout the year.
WFMY-TV meteorologists also will be on hand to demonstrate how they do their live reports. The station is observing its 70th anniversary in 2019.
For information, visit www.greensborohistory.org.
Goodwill marks reopening with giveaways, food
Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina will host a grand reopening of its flagship store at 9 a.m. July 10 at 3921 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro. Free pizza will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last.
The newly revamped Retail Store & Donation Center will feature a bright, colorful redesign with a look and feel similar to Triad Goodwill’s West Market Street location in Greensboro, which opened January of this year.
Triad Goodwill temporarily closed the Battleground Avenue location on May 26 in order to accommodate the renovation. The donation center continued to be operational during the course of the store’s renovation.
With the grand reopening, Triad Goodwill will be giving away door prizes as well as drawings to win big-screen televisions, free tickets, gift cards and more from July 10-13.
Center to host free financial literacy workshop on July 14
Kingdom Vision Life Center will host a free financial literacy workshop at 10:30 a.m. July 14. The center is at 2439 W. Florida St. in Greensboro.
Rory Douglas, a life coach and financial educator, is the guest speaker.
For information, visit www.kingdomtodaygso.com.